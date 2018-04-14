‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Star Robert Downey Jr. Compares Thanos to His Mid-Life Crisis

The forthcoming crossover epic from Marvel Studios will bring in the most powerful foe Earth’s Mightiest Heroes will have faced when the Mad Titan known as Thanos comes to town.

Actor Robert Downey Jr. spoke about the villain in Avengers: Infinity War, comparing the character to an unstoppable force that others have had to face: a mid-life crisis. Downey spoke with USA Today about what sets Thanos apart from the other villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“The only thing we haven’t tried is someone who is unbeatable,” said Downey. “For me, it’s really basic in my own midlife existential crisis as usual. I just go, ‘There it is, no one here gets out alive.’ It’s like a Jim Morrison lyric.”

The directors Anthony and Joseph Russo have spoken about the secrecy of the film’s plot, even begging fans who get to see the film early not to spoil it for the others.

Apparently even the cast members have read the full, real thing, as they revealed in a recent discussion with Kinowetter.

“We can divulge nothing at this point. We worked really hard to protect the secrets of the movie because this is the end of 10 years of storytelling and I think a lot of people [have] emotionally invested quite a bit into the Marvel Universe so we want to make sure they have the best experience they can have when they go in to see the movie,” Joe said. “We wrote fake pages for the script, we distributed fake pages. None of the actors have actually read the entire script, the real script. Very few people actually know what’s going to happen in the movie.”

Downey, who will be playing Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the ninth time (yes, we’re counting that cameo in The Incredible Hulk), seems to be along for the ride.

“There’s some big moving and shaking going on and I’m basically at this point just happily suiting up and showing up and trusting the process,” Downey said.

The actor has previously hinted to Empire that his time might be coming to an end in the MCU, and many fans are speculating the new movie or its untitled sequel coming out next year could have a major death.

“I could project all kinds of stuff. I could get into the black dog. Whatever you want,” he said, teasing a continued tenure: “Or I could stay, spiking it in the end zone until I have to be carried off. I’m looking forward to whatever resolution is in the cards.”

Avengers: Infinity War premieres in theaters April 27th.

