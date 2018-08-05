‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Director Says Avengers Theme Is Most Emotional MCU Theme

It should go without saying that the Avengers’ theme by Alan Silvestri is among the most iconic musical compositions in modern film, and some Marvel directors agree.

Co-directors of Avengers: Infinity War Joe and Anthony Russo iterated that point on the commentary track for their film, talking up Silvestri’s magnificent score.

“It’s very Pavlovian for many of us in terms of the emotional reaction we get from it,” Anthony Russo said.

“I think it’s without question the most emotional piece of music that exists,” said Joe Russo. “It’s used very sparingly in this movie for two very big moments. One here and one with Thor. It’s hinted at in other places but doesn’t get into it’s full blown presentation.”

They are very emotional moments in the film, heightened because of the sparse use of the iconic score, and that idea can be traced back to the movie’s composer.

“I think Alan recommended this,” Joe added. “We were sitting in a room with him and he pulled out an iPhone and started playing it from the original Avengers soundtrack just over the cut and everybody in the room went crazy.

“So we said, ‘all right, that’s a great idea.’ Then we knew we needed a big piece of the score for Thor so, we thought, early on, when we’re conceiving the film it was very important to us, as directors, to identify two or three key moments where that theme could come in. As I said I think it’s the best thing that we have for music in the Marvel Universe just for recognizably and connection to the audience.”

Thor’s journey is one of the most pivotal storylines in the film and worthy of the epic theme, though it ultimately doesn’t result in Thanos’ defeat. Though he does experience loss and a brief moment of triumph, he is unable to prevent Thanos from securing the Infinity Stones or from keeping him from achieving his goal.

“Had he gone for a kill shot, that snap would not have happened. These are choices that characters who are feeling immense pain make and hopefully, the audience can learn to empathize with those characters because they can grow through stories,” Joe Russo previously told ComicBook.com. “Stories can teach us things and that we should try to see every choice from the perspective of the character that made the choice.”

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on digital HD, and will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on August 14th.