‘Avengers: Infinity War’ May Have Revealed Groot’s Real Name

Avengers: Infinity War may be a relic from last year, but the film is a gift that keeps on giving. The packed film has kept superhero fans entertained for months now with its easter eggs and theories. But, if you thought you had noticed all there was to Groot, you have another thing coming.

After all, one theory is making the rounds with fans, and it has netizens wondering if Groot isn’t the real name of everyone’s favorite Guardian.

Taking to Reddit, a user named CheMc broke down their reasons for Groot and his name mishap. It turns out Thor’s time with the alien got fans thinking, leaving some to wonder if Groot is actually named Tree.

“As I understand The Guardians don’t actually understand Groot, they just have spent enough time around him to have a good idea of what he is saying and as far as every character in the MCU goes Thor is the only person we know to actually understand the language having learned it in Asgard,” CheMc wrote in their post.

“I realised that when Thor introduces Groot to Captain America he introduces him as “Tree” rather than Groot, which got me thinking what if Groot’s name is actually Tree and that he is merely only able to say “I am Groot” leaving the Guardians to believe that is his name, but Thor actually understanding the language knows that to be wrong.”

Continuing, the fan posted a few points which further backed their theory about Groot’s real name. One of their points question if Groot might carry the full name Groot Tree since Thor refers to his comrades by their surnames. Still, the question of whether Groot is hiding a real name behind his limited vocabulary has piqued the interest of plenty.

For those unsure of where they stand on the debate, you should know the comics have addressed Groot and his speech patterns before. The topic of a hidden name is a new one, but Marvel’s first comics with Groot in 1960 confirmed his race were unable to say anything other than “I am Groot.” Since then, Marvel has granted the hero with a full vocabularly with a sleek factory reboot, but no mention has ever been made of Groot’s real name.

