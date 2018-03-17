‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Director Reveals Two Characters With Most Screen Time

Avengers: Infinity War directors Anthony and Joe Russo reveal big time bad guy Thanos (Josh Brolin) and Asgardian Avenger Thor (Chris Hemsworth) will be at the forefront of the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s biggest ensemble yet.

Asked by Fandango which characters are invested with more screen time than others, Joe Russo pointed to the Infinity Stone-obsessed Mad Titan, “even though he’s not a character that had a huge preexisting story in the Marvel universe.”

“He was a threat but he was not developed in any way up to this point. Thanos has an incredible amount of screen time in this film, in a lot of ways I would say it’s his movie,” Russo said.

“Our job when we make these films — and what we feel is important to us — is to surprise the audience. We wanted to tell a story that they weren’t expecting, and the story is told from the point of view of a villain, which I think is also really unique and risky for a commercial film that will surprise the audience. I think this is a market where the audience really enjoys innovation and disruption, and we want to do something innovative in this space.”

As for the good guys, it’s the lightning-wielding and newly appointed king of the Asgardians who will have a starring turn in the Avengers threequel.

“So I think Thanos has an incredible amount of screen time, and I think you’ll find that Thor has a really interesting arc in the film,” Russo added.

“He hasn’t been at the forefront of other Avengers movies but he certainly has a very important role in this film. So I’ll say, Thanos and Thor.”

Thor: Ragnarok ended with a battered Thor and a redeemed Loki encountering Thanos’ massive ship, the Sanctuary II, as the villain sets course for Earth in search of all six immeasurably powerful Infinity Stones.

Entertainment Weekly revealed Thor will be spending much of Infinity War in the company of Guardians of the Galaxy members Rocket Raccoon (voice of Bradley Cooper) and Groot (voice of Vin Diesel), a now-moody adolescent preoccupied with a handheld video game. The trio will venture on a dangerous mission across the galaxy in their attempt to stop Thanos from wiping out half the life in the universe.

Avengers: Infinity War opens April 27.

