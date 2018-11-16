‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Almost Featured “Ultimate” Thor

Avengers: Infinity War nearly saw Thor (Chris Hemsworth) resemble his “Ultimate” comic book counterpart as seen in Mark Millar and Bryan Hitch’s The Ultimates.

“This was an early design pitch I proposed before we knew Thor’s hair would be short at the beginning of Infinity War,” Marvel Studios’ Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinerding shared on Instagram.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s always a blast to translate something as directly as possible from the comics! The awesome comic design is by the insanely talented Bryan Hitch.”

Thor’s finalized design sees the Asgardian Avenger wielding a slimmer version of Thanos-killing weapon Stormbreaker and wearing black chainmail sleeves, with shorter hair forced upon him by a razor-toting barber (Stan Lee) in Thor: Ragnarok.

Meinerding’s attempt at the Ultimate Universe Thor sees the demigod sans cape and clutching a chunkier weapon in a sleeveless black outfit, with a chest piece ultimately resembling the one sported by Thor in Infinity War — the breast plate of which glows with electricity when the God of Thunder unleashes his full powers against Thanos (Josh Brolin) and his invading alien army in Wakanda.

Thor’s look would have been the latest major element borrowed from the Ultimate line of comics to reach the Marvel Cinematic Universe, following the introduction of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Triskelion and super-spy director Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), whose comic book counterpart was inspired by the actor that would go on to play him.

Other comic book-inspired designs that nearly made it into Infinity War include a U.S. Agent-influenced costume for a nomadic Captain America (Chris Evans) as well as a black suit and a red-and-gold Iron Spider suit for Spider-Man (Tom Holland).

Thor embarked on a journey to the outer reaches of the galaxy with new allies Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) and Groot (Vin Diesel) to enlist the help of blacksmith Eitri (Peter Dinklage), who forged Stormbreaker, the weapon that nearly landed the killing blow on Thanos — but failed when Thor opted instead to strike Thanos in his chest, allowing Thor his gloating revenge.

Thor’s different look was almost accompanied by an equally different quest, which would have seen Thor encounter the ghost of his long-dead grandfather.

Hemsworth next reprises his role in Avengers 4, out May 3.