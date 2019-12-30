Someone Added Thor’s Original Theme to the Battle of Wakanda and It’s Majestic as Hell

As if Thor’s entrance during the Battle of Wakanda in Avengers: Infinity War wasn’t epic enough already, one dedicated MCU fan has made it even better. Using the character’s original theme from earlier in his franchise, Thor beams down to Wakanda in his new Bifrost to an incredibly majestic track. He then uses his newly-forged Stormbreaker to raze Thanos’ army the best he can all while set to a classical tune that’s sure to make Wilson Fisk envious. Check it out in its entirety above — you won’t regret it.

After Thor: Ragnarok served as a reinvention of the franchise, Thor’s expanded role in Infinity War moved his character development forward by leaps and bounds. According to new Thor helmer Taika Waititi, the fourth movie in the franchise — Thor: Love and Thunder — will carry on tonally in the vein of Ragnarok.

“The next Thor film I’m doing, basically, we’re sort of launching ourselves again on this adventure film, really. That was the thing really that I loved about doing Ragnarok, it felt like we were just putting Thor on a really cool adventure,” Waititi told Entertainment Weekly, who named the Jojo Rabbit filmmaker one of their Entertainers of the Year. “There’s always like new things to see and do, and this one, I think we’re gonna double down a lot on that and have it bigger, bolder and brighter. There’s just gonna be some really crazy stuff in the film.”

Love and Thunder is also set to feature the return of Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At San Diego Comic-Con, it was confirmed the character will become the Mighty Thor, paying tribute to Jason Aaron’s acclaimed comic run of the same name. “We’re not sure if we’re going to do a complete lift of that whole storyline. These things change through the shoot and even when we’re editing sometimes,” Waititi recently told Variety. “Like, ‘Let’s get rid of that storyline where she’s got breast cancer. We’ll change it to something else, or maybe she’s fine.’”

Thor will next appear in Thor: Love and Thunder, due out November 5, 2021.

