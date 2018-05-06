Buzz Lightyear Is Terrifying as Thanos in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Toy Story’ Mashup

Thanos may be a truly terrifying villain in Avengers: Infinity War, but he has nothing on Buzz Lightyear in a new parody mashup of Toy Story and the latest movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The folks over at How It Should Have Ended on YouTube has put together a parody trailer for “Avengers: Infinity War and Beyond” that puts together moments from the Avengers: Infinity War trailer with moments from the Toy Story franchise and, well, you can see for yourself in the video above that Buzz Lightyear makes for a truly menacing villain.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Buzz Lightyear may not be a villain in Toy Story — that would be the toy-torturing boy next door Sid Phillips — Buzz makes for an eerily perfect Thanos, especially as supported by Hamm’s “Evil Dr. Porkchop” (in pig-shaped spaceship mode) and a far-too-creepy Woody. The best part of the video, however, might be the face-off between Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) and Buzz Lightyear. Buzz declares Cap to be a “sad, strange little man” as Cap disintegrates. Yeah, Buzz Lightyear snapped his fingers.

The mashup isn’t all villainy and casting a dark light on one of our favorite Pixar films, though. There are some humorous moments in the video as well. Rex menacing Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), for example, is funny considering how strong she is in Infinity War, but it’s the “post credits” scene that really stands out. The claw machine scene from Toy Story is reimagined with the claw being transformed into the completed Infinity Gauntlet.

Even though Pixar and Marvel Studios are part of the Disney family and this parody makes us wonder what a full mashup movie of “Avengers: Infinity War and Beyond” would look like, this parody is the best we’re going to get. But when it comes to full features, though, we will be getting more from the Toy Story gang. Toy Story 4 is set to hit theaters on June 21, 2019 — over a month after Avengers 4 debuts in May.

What do you think about this Toy Story/Infinity War mashup? Let us know in the comments below!