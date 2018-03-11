‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer 2 Is Coming According to Marvel Studios Producer

Marvel fans won’t have too much longer to wait for a new Avengers: Infinity War trailer, according to one Marvel Studios producer.

Impatient fans have been waiting to see more from the next Avengers film. One fan took to Twitter and threatened to throw a moon at Marvel Studios, directors Joe and Anthony Russo, and producer Louis D’Esposito.

D’Esposito responded, asking the fan to please put the moon down and assuring them that another trailer was coming soon.

“Be patient,” D’Esposito Tweeted. “It’s coming. Please don’t throw a moon at us #AvengersInfinityWar”

The whole moon-throwing thing comes from Avengers: Infinity War photos that were released earlier this week. One shows Thanos using the power of the Infinity Gauntlet to physically manipulate a moon. Its a shot that was shown at the D23 Expo and San Diego Comic-Con last year but that did not appear in the trailer for Avengers: Infinity War that was released to the public.

Marvel does seem to be laying the groundwork for the new trailer’s release. A trailer was shown to during a meeting of Disney investors. The press push for Avengers: Infinity War has reached new heights with the release of 15 Entertainment Weekly covers featuring the film’s heroes.

Avengers: Infinity War and its sequel are said to pay off every plot thread in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since the first Iron Man movie.

“Every story that Marvel has told since Iron Man 1 finds a narrative thread in these next two Avengers movies,” director Joe Russo said in a special feature included with the home release of Thor: Ragnarok. “It is a culmination of all that storytelling.”

“With Infinity War, we’re paying off every little thread and every little tease that we’ve had in what will be 18 films prior to Infinity War,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said. “There’s never been anything like this. Being able to, film after film, tease at a larger story. Really building these stories up into a giant conclusion. While at the same time introducing an entirely new direction for the future.”

Avengers: Infinity War on April 27th. Black Panther is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

