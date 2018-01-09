Chris Hemsworth Says ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer Doesn’t Give Much Away

Unless a movie begins with “Star” and ends with “Wars,” trailers end up revealing a lot about a film before they premiere in theaters. But in the case of Avengers: Infinity War, it might be following the lead of its Disney sibling.

Actor Chris Hemsworth was recently speaking about the new film with IGN when he revealed the trailer for the upcoming Marvel Studios crossover epic doesn’t spoil the plot for the film.

“It doesn’t give much away, for sure, because I remember watching it going, ‘aw, it doesn’t tell people enough,’” said Hemsworth. “And then Joe [Russo] was like, you don’t need to tell them anything, they want anything… Like, ‘Does it explain the story?’ It’s like, ‘it doesn’t need to.’”

Co-director Joe Russo is right — fans want anything to do with the film, and whether or not they know much about the plot beforehand is likely to hamper the ticket sales. Again, just look at Star Wars: The Last Jedi and that marketing campaign.

Hemsworth was excited to finally see the trailer for Infinity War, just like everyone else.

The Thor: Ragnarok actor described the film as “just a smorgasbord of cool s**t… I think we were all excited, watching it, just looking at each other going, ‘Oh my God, look what we’re a part of.’ You know, you’re on the grind and you’re working and on the set, it’s hard to have any perspective, and then you see the trailer and go ‘oh wow,’ this is what we’re in for.”

Hemsworth’s God of Thunder doesn’t appear until the closing moments of the trailer, ending with the first true interaction between the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy when Thor asks the space-faring team “who the hell are you?”

Despite traveling across the galaxy, he’s still not familiar enough to act cool when coming across such a unique group of heroes.

“I can’t say too much, but you can see from that reaction of them and him, it’s like, ‘what the hell have I gotten myself into? where am I? Who is this? Who are they?’ There’s a raccoon, there’s a tree man… he’s pretty confused,” Hemsworth revealed.

Avengers: Infinity War premieres in theaters May 4.