‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Someone Has Figured out Where in New York City the Ring Is

The first trailer for Avengers: Infinity War dropped around a month ago, and fans have been speculating and theorizing ever since. And one new piece of in-depth fan research might be among the coolest yet.

Imgur user jester651 recently shared determined the location of the floating space ring in the Infinity War trailer. A lot of this was thanks to the Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland) sequence within the trailer, which has some very specific geography behind it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to their findings, Peter’s school bus crosses the Queensboro Bridge from Manhattan to Queens. As he turns back behind him, he sees the ring hovering over Greenwich Village. Another shot of the trailer shows a sort of close-up of the ring, which further determines where in Greenwich Village it’s hovering over – the intersection of West 4th Street and West 10th Street.

As jester651 points out, this location of the ring means quite a few interesting things within the Infinity War trailer. For one thing, it means that Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) isn’t actually looking at the ring, in the shot where he takes off his glasses. Given the established location of the Sanctum Sanctorum, 177A Bleecker Street, and where Tony, Bruce, Strange, and Wong appear to be placed outside of it, it seems to indicate that Tony is actually looking in the opposite direction of the ring.

When you tie that with another shot in the trailer – in which Tony opens the doors of the Sanctum Sanctorum – things get even more unusual. As it turns out, the civilians in that scene are actually running in the direction of the ring, as opposed to away from it. This means that another dangerous thing has to be closer by, whether it be another ring or something else altogether.

As of now, there’s no telling exactly what this all could mean for the overall plot of Infinity War. Still, this level of deduction is certainly interesting, and puts quite a bit of the trailer in a new context.

Avengers: Infinity War currently has a 4.38 out of 5 ComicBook.com User Anticipation Rating, making it the most-anticipated upcoming comic book movie among ComicBook.com Users. Let us know how excited you are about Avengers: Infinity War by giving the movie your own personal ComicBook.com User Rating below.

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters on May 4, 2018.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Black Panther on February 16, 2018, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.