‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer Scores Third Biggest Debut Ever

Avengers: Infinity War isn’t in theaters until late April, but the next Marvel Cinematic Universe film is already finding a place at the top of certain rankings, specifically those that track trailers. The first trailer for Infinity War was already the record-holder for biggest trailer release, but now the film’s second trailer has nabbed the third place.

According to Disney and Marvel Studios (via The Hollywood Reporter), the second trailer for Avengers: Infinity War was viewed 179 million times in its first 24 hours. Those numbers make it the third-biggest trailer release in history, but also makes it the biggest ever release for a second trailer. That particular record was previously held by another Disney film, Beauty and the Beast, with 128 million views. You can check out the second Avengers: Infinity War trailer in the video above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, while 179 million views in the first day is impressive, second trailers tend to have fewer views than firsts which explains why it’s far behind the record-holder, the first trailer for Infinity War. Released back in November, that trailer racked up a staggering 230 million views while the first trailer for New Line and Warner Bros.’ It currently holds the second place at 197 million views in the first day.

But trailers aren’t the only records Avengers: Infinity War is dominating. Tickets for the upcoming movie sold more presale tickets on Fandango in just six hours than any other superhero movie in history when the tickets went on sale early last Friday morning. The record-breaking ticket sales bested the most recent MCU film, Black Panther. And while Black Panther is still dominating the box office, Infinity War could be coming for its crown there, too. Black Panther‘s then-record-setting opening weekend was fueled, in part, by those impressive presales. With Infinity War already smashing that record, it’s looking pretty solid that the epic third Avengers film will exceed Black Panther‘s opening weekend as well.

Avengers: Infinity War premieres in theaters on April 27th.

Black Panther is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.