‘Avengers: Infinity War’: 5 SDCC Footage Scenes That Aren’t in the Trailer

The Avengers: Infinity War trailer is now here, giving fans their first look at the culmination of a decade of Marvel Cinematic Universe storyline. However, while today was the first time the public got a look at official footage from the film, those in attendance at San Diego Comic Con 2017 got to see the first Infinity War sizzle reel way back in July!

If you were present for the Avengers: Infinity War SDCC footage (or saw one of the subsequent bootleg videos of the event), then you already know that this official Infinity War trailer doesn’t show us everything that was featured in the SDCC sizzle reel. In fact, here are five big scenes from SDCC that are missing from this new trailer:

When Thor Met The Guardians

The official Infinity War trailer ends with Chris Hemsworth’s Thor finding himself on a mysterious spacecraft, staring warily at its crew as he inquires, “Who are you guys?” It’s revealed that the God of Thunder is now in the company of the Guardians of the Galaxy, including the new adolescent form of Groot!

In the SDCC footage, we saw this sequence play out from the Guardians’ perspective, as Thor comes colliding into their spaceship like a bug on a windshield, prompting Rocket to try and scrape him off. When Thor wakes up and inquires about his whereabouts in the SDCC footage, he also had two eyes instead of the eye-patch he wears in the official Infinity War trailer. This change was no doubt made to preserve the ending of Thor Ragnarok for the SDCC audience.

Iron Man of the Galaxy

One of the more tantilizing scenes in the Infinity War SDCC footage was Tony Stark / Iron Man hanging out in space with members of the Guardians of the Galaxy. It’s a sub-plot that was further hinted at in the first official Avengers: Infinity War banner, as Tony is depicted in the same quadrant of the poster as Guardians members Mantis and Gamora and Nebula.

In the official trailer we only get hints of Iron Man traveling into the cosmos, as he’s briefly seen getting smacked down by Thanos, on what looks to be the alien planet known as Battleworld.

Cosmic Magic

One really cool crossover moment in the Infinity War SDCC footage was seeing Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord launching a coordinated attack against Thanos with help from Doctor Strange’s magic. As Peter Quill charged in, gun blazing, Strange created floating platforms under Star-Lord’s feet, allowing the cosmic hero to ostensibly run across mid-air.

It was a great moment that brought together the mystical and cosmic elements of the MCU. The official trailer opts to save Star-Lord and the Guardians of the Galaxy for a big reveal in its final moments.

Thor’s Big Headache

In the SDCC footage, we saw Thor in what seemed like a perlious moment, as the Asgardian warrior was seen beaten down and bloodied, screaming as Thanos gripped him by the skull and lifted him off the ground.

The official trailer chooses a different moment of Thor in peril: the ‘Atlas’ burden’ moment seen above.

Planet Drop

The most badass moment of the Avengers: Infinity War SDCC footage was the finale, in which Thanos seeks to end a battle with the Avengers by using the Infinity Gauntlet to literally pull a moon out of orbit and hurl it at the heroes. It was a moment that spoke to the unimaginable power of the Gauntlet, and the insanely epic possibilities of Infinity War’s battle sequences.

The official trailer tries to make ‘The Battle of Wakanda’ its big finale, but anyone who saw the SDCC footage knows that there are bigger and more badass things in store…

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters on May 4, 2018. Thor: Ragnarok is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Black Panther on February 16, 2018, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.