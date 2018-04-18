‘Avengers: Infinity War’ 10 Days Teaser Released

The Marvel Cinematic Universe will reach its crowning achievement with the release of Avengers: Infinity War‘s release in just over a week – and to commemorate that approaching deadline, Marvel Studios has just released a new Avengers: Infinity War trailer to mark the official ten-day countdown! Watch it above!



NOTE: This latest trailer doesn’t reveal much in the way of new footage or details – so have no fear checking it out, if you’re worried about spoilers!

The final round of Marvel’s Infinity War promotional campaign has seen some exciting new TV spots released, along with some pretty stunning artwork, be it official posters, or the wave of fan art that’s been inspired by this ten-year anniversary of the MCU. We’ve even seen some late-game casting announced, with The Leftovers‘ Carrie Coon confirmed to play Proxima Midnight, Thanos’ fiercest warrior.

Further proving just how deep the MCU has impacted pop-culture: we’ve recently an awesome crossover between Avengers: Infinity War and My Hero Academia, the popular anime series; learned more about how Vision does the dirty, and seen official tie-in merchandise popping up in stores like Hot Topic.

Like any Marvel movie, Infinity War has also been plagued with rumors, stating everything from impossible character cameos like Silver Surfer, to the epic role that Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye will be revealed to have in the story. Wherever the truth lies, one thing that’s already clear is that after the events of Avengers: Infinity War, the MCU will truly be heading into a bold new phase that will almost be like a reset button for the saga.

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is now playing in theaters. Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018. It is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.