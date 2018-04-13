New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ TV Spot Reveals New Look at Black Order

Thanos is ready to reshape the universe, but he won’t be doing so alone.

The mad titan will be surrounded by his highly capable children, otherwise known as the Black Order, and fans can get a much better look at them in the new Black Order Assemble TV spot. The first shot features a look at the entire group together, which includes Corvus Glaive, Ebony Maw, Black Dwarf, and Proxima Midnight.

Fans have seen glimpses of them in previous footage, but never standing completely together, and you can check out the new footage for yourself in the video above.

In the comics, the Black Order functions as Thanos’ generals, a group that also includes SuperGiant. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe though those villains will instead be his children, and are even referred to subtly in the original Guardians of the Galaxy. Nebula makes a remark about other siblings, and these would seem to be them.

The Black Order will attempt to help Thanos recover the Infinity Stones, starting with the Time Stone, which happens to be in the hands of Doctor Strange thanks to the Eye of Agamotto. Fans have seen one of Thanos’ children Ebony Maw already hard at work on Doctor Strange during a glimpsed torture sequence in the first trailer, though Black Dwarf is probably most responsible for the damage to Strange’s Sanctum.

Infinity War is definitely pulling some inspiration from Marvel’s “Infinity” storylines, and director Joe Russo explained why the Black Order was perfect for the story they are telling.

“We get inspired by a lot of different material when we’re working on the movie,” Russo said. “We pulled from both Infinity runs for this, and look, there are a scary bunch of characters who I happen to think, when I read the Infinity run, were super cool. And when I got the opportunity to make this movie, I said I have to do the Black Order. You know, we have so many characters and Thanos needs to be teased out. You can’t have the characters challenging him every step of the way. There has to be characters that they have to go through to get to him. The Black Order is the perfect cast of characters to do that with.”

