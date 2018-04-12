New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ TV Spot Features More Thor and Guardians of the Galaxy

Marvel Studios has released a new TV spot for Avengers: Infinity War and it’s full of all-new, can’t miss footage.

In the spot, which you can check out in the video above, we get new looks at Thanos and Doctor Strange, some intense destruction in the Wakandan forest, a truly spectacular shot of War Machine in flight and a new look at M’Baku as he joins the heroes in the fight against the Mad Titan. The best part of the new footage, however, just might be some new interaction between Star Lord and the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy featuring Star Lord speaking with an unusually affected voice. Of course, Guardians call him out on deepening his tone. Thor seems kind of amused by it all and we don’t blame him — it’s funny.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While this new TV doesn’t really give us any spoilers for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film, it does remind us that even with the dire circumstances the heroes are in as Thanos comes to Earth in his quest to collect all of the Infinity Stones, there are still moments of humor. It’s that humor that fans and journalists who have been fortunate enough to see footage from the film as part of the massive press tour for Infinity War praised in what they’ve seen thus far.

“Just saw 25 minutes of #AvengersInfinityWar,” Twitter user @TomButler wrote. “Can’t say much, but it was one hell of a trip seeing Marvel characters from all corners of the universe crossing paths. So much potential for humour, and the @Russo_Brothers milked it for every penny.”

Of course, it’s not all laughs in the film, something that was driven home in another new TV spot Marvel released today. In that spot — which also contains some new footage — there’s a clear shot of the Infinity Gauntlet utilizing the Power Stone. Presumably it’s Thanos using the gauntlet and since the last time we saw the Power Stone it was being guarded by the Nova Corps? This new footage could signal that Thanos gets it first on his way to Earth for the others.

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is now playing in theaters. Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018. It is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018. Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8, 2019, while the fourth Avengers movie lands on May 3, 2019. The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming hits on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lands in 2020.