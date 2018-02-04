Marvel Studios Tease 22 ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Twitter Emoji Ahead of Super Bowl

After quite a lot of speculation from fans, it looks like Avengers: Infinity War will be part of tonight’s Super Bowl proceedings. And it looks like Marvel is kicking things off in a big way.

Marvel Studios’ official Twitter account just teased twenty-two new Twitter emojis, which highlight Infinity War‘s wide cast of characters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Shortly after, the emojis began popping up on Twitter, coming up as fans used the hashtags of the various characters. You can see some of the emojis in action – and the hashtags needed to get them – below.

Outside of all of the character-specific ones, some more general Infinity War hashtags will prompt emojis as well. For example, #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy will give you an adorable Groot emoji, while #Wakanda and #WakandaForever will give you the Black Panther emoji.

While the tweet above only represents some of the Infinity War hashtags, there are a few Twitter emojis that are noticably missing. Namely, the film’s main antagonist, Thanos (Josh Brolin) doesn’t have a Twitter emoji yet, and neither do Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), and Shuri (Letitia Wright).

You can read the newest synopsis for Avengers: Infinity War below.

“An unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios‘ Avengers: Infinity War brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time,” the upcoming film’s synopsis reads. “The Avengers and their Super Hero allies must willing to sacrifice it all in an attempt to defeat the power of Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.”

Avengers: Infinity War will feature cast members from every Marvel Studios film to date, pulling together all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s heroes and their supporting characters under the direction of Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo.

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Black Panther on February 16th, followed by Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th and Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018. Captain Marvel arrives on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.