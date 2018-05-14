Marvel

Toronto Police Arrest ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Villain Thanos

Thanos has been apprehended by the Toronto Police Service.

In a snapped picture that has since gone viral, the purple armor-clad villain is seen placed against the side of a police vehicle as an officer readies Thanos‘ gauntlet hand for the arrest.

To add to the villain’s shame, a nearby collection of citizens are seen smiling and laughing as they document the detention with their phones.

Academy Award nominee Josh Brolin plays the Mad Titan on a mission in Marvel StudiosAvengers: Infinity War, but we’ve yet to learn the true identity of the presumed street performer who became the internet’s latest meme.

The Toronto Police have yet to release the details surrounding the arrest.

The villain may have defeated Earth’s mightiest heroes in the Marvel blockbuster, but the internet is having the last laugh. In March, social media turned a line growled by Black Panther villain Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) into a meme that went viral in its own 15 minutes of fame.

Infinity War became the highest-grossing superhero movie of all time on Sunday, becoming the all time fifth-highest grossing movie worldwide with $1.607 billion in box office receipts.

