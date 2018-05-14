Toronto Police Arrest ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Villain Thanos

Thanos has been apprehended by the Toronto Police Service.

In a snapped picture that has since gone viral, the purple armor-clad villain is seen placed against the side of a police vehicle as an officer readies Thanos‘ gauntlet hand for the arrest.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To add to the villain’s shame, a nearby collection of citizens are seen smiling and laughing as they document the detention with their phones.

Academy Award nominee Josh Brolin plays the Mad Titan on a mission in Marvel Studios‘ Avengers: Infinity War, but we’ve yet to learn the true identity of the presumed street performer who became the internet’s latest meme.

The Toronto Police have yet to release the details surrounding the arrest.

The villain may have defeated Earth’s mightiest heroes in the Marvel blockbuster, but the internet is having the last laugh. In March, social media turned a line growled by Black Panther villain Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) into a meme that went viral in its own 15 minutes of fame.

Infinity War became the highest-grossing superhero movie of all time on Sunday, becoming the all time fifth-highest grossing movie worldwide with $1.607 billion in box office receipts.

@brucexwvyne

the Toronto police did what the Avengers couldn’t even do pic.twitter.com/YvpbeEhsfE — ⚡️ (@brucexwvyne) May 12, 2018

@TorontoPolice

@TPSFrenchCop

Marvel Studios releases title for Avengers 4: “Thanos Gets Busted”@MarvelStudios https://t.co/dWGjQxBJWg — TinaLouise Trépanier (@TPSFrenchCop) May 13, 2018

@_Junior_Ivy_

The #Toronto Police will be in Avengers: Infinity War Part 2. https://t.co/sH6N6XeZve — Midnight Rice (@_Junior_Ivy_) May 13, 2018

@BlackiBeans_

Should of got lebron last week https://t.co/KXTiBHEdMD — Bye Beans (@BlackiBeans_) May 13, 2018

@donaldcookie

This photo was taken right after Thanos had secured the “overpriced real estate” stone. https://t.co/1T73SWRVX8 — Don Cook (@donaldcookie) May 13, 2018

@camryboyz

thanos was running thru the 6 w his stones https://t.co/pCOmCbv5es — ኦሜጋ (@camryboyz) May 13, 2018

@Nick_Hanover

The other day I said “Thanos, you’re under arrest!” was the dumbest dialogue I’d seen in a long time but I guess you can’t argue with results pic.twitter.com/xGeeHnPPP0 — Nick Hanover (@Nick_Hanover) May 12, 2018

@pineappleowl

Not the first time cops had to arrest thanos https://t.co/SXJD5HXmlT — Joshore (@pineappleowl) May 13, 2018

@LetMicahDown