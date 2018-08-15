‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Directors Explain How Vision Achieved Full Humanity in the Film

Avengers: Infinity War has a number of tragic moments, but one of the biggest ones maybe the final one between Vision (Paul Bettany) and Wanda/Scarlett Witch (Elizabeth Olsen). However, according to Anthony Russo, that scene is about more than just the moment. It’s about Vision’s humanity, too.

In a video for Wired, Joe and Anthony Russo break down each of the characters in Infinity War, and when they got to Vision, Anthony addressed the importance of the Avenging Android’s relationship with Wanda as well as what the character’s death means for his overall journey.

“One of the most tragic moments in the movie, one of our favorite moments of the movie of course is when she has to take his life in order to stop Thanos from getting the stone by destroying the stone that’s in his head,” Russo said. “And to watch those two characters approach that moment in the way that they did, really one of the most inspiring parts of the story for us.”

As fans will recall, with Thanos closing in, Vision realizes that the only hope they have of keeping the Mind Stone out of Thanos’ hands is for Wanda to destroy it — and him in the process. He surrenders himself and, for Russo, that is how Vision achieves his own humanity.

“Paul Bettany has always said he thinks about Vision as his primary motivation is just someone who’s seeking to understand humanity and I think that with that final gesture Vision really achieved full humanity,” Russo said.

Bettany himself has said that he was pleased with the final result of the scene, acknowledging how moving the scene was in an interview with GQ earlier this year.

“I think that being murdered by the love of your life because you’re asking them to is pretty moving stuff that they wrote for us,” Bettany said.

Of course, now that the Russos have revealed that Vision achieved his humanity in death during Infinity War it makes Thanos’ use of the Time Stone to reverse Wanda’s efforts even more tragic. Thanos ripping the Mind Stone from Vision just hurts more when you think of him as being human.

