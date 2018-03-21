‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Director Says Vision’s Story Will “Be Like a Horror Film”

Fans of the Vision should expect things to get a bit scary for the android Avenger in Avengers: Infinity War.

Speaking to Empire Magazine, co-director Anthony Russo explains that the film’s scenes are each constructed from different film genres. In the case of the Vision, the bits of his scenes that we’ve seen in trailers already are structured like a horror movie.

“We structured that scene more like a horror film,” Russo reveals. “We try to give each sequence in the film a slightly different tone and concept, based on the characters driving that sequence.”

The scene takes place in Stockholm, where Vision is hiding out with the Scarlet Witch. The Vision seems to have become able to transform, at least visually, into a more human form. However, the hidden getaway hardly remains a paradise when the Black Order shows up and begin trying to forcibly pry the Mind Stone out of Vision’s head.

Perhaps this is part of what Vision actor Paul Bettany meant when he teased an “exciting” storyline for himself and co-star Elizabeth Olsen, who plays the Scarlet Witch in Avengers: Infinity War.

“I think, for both Lizzie and I, it’s the most exciting plotline of each of us so far,” Bettany said at Wizard World Comic Con in Chicago. He went on to say that Avengers: Infinity War is “the biggest production I’ve ever been on, ever.”

Olsen also implied a version of the Vision-Scarlet Witch romance from the Avengers comic making its way into the film.

“In any other world, I would say, ‘I don’t know,’ but because there are paparazzi photos that kind of spoil things for fans – I think it’s safe to say that we now get to explore that part of the comic book,” Olsen said. “We get to introduce and really explore their relationship. It creates a really exciting arc for me and I’m so lucky I get to work with Bettany all the time now.”

