‘Avengers: Infinity War’ – What Is Vormir?

With a movie as large as Avengers: Infinity War, we were bound to get new faces and new places. Now that Infinity War has been released, it can be said we met both new people and visited new places.

In addition to seeing Thanos’ homeworld of Titan, we were introduced to the mysterious world of Vormir.

Major spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War follow. Like super big-time spoilers. If you have yet to see the movie, you probably shouldn’t continue reading on. You have been warned.

We’re first introduced to Vormir by Gamora, who reveals it as the location of the Soul Stone in return for Thanos stopping his torture of Nebula. After Thanos stops torturing Nebula, the Mad Titan takes Gamora to Vormir, where the two are greeted by the Stonekeeper — none other than Red Skull (Ross Marquand) from Captain America: The First Avenger.

After Red Skull tells the pair that he’s now the keeper of the Soul Stone, he goes gives a brief history of the stone before detailing what needs to be done in order to be able to bear the Soul Stone.

Red Skull reveals that in order to receive the Soul Stone, you have to be willing to trade the soul of one that you love for it. And so begins one of Infinity War‘s most heart-wrenching moments.

Not believing her adoptive father to ever have loved anyone, Gamora lets out a chuckle thinking it’d be impossible for him to wield the Soul Stone. She’s surprised to turn around and see the Mad Titan with tears in his eyes, he legitimately loves his adoptive daughter.

Letting tears roll down his face, Thanos throws Gamora off a cliff, killing her. He then wakes up in a nearby lake with the Soul Stone in his hand.

While one of the movie’s most tragic scenes took place on the planet, little else was revealed about Vormir. The planet is, however, a part of the Marvel Comics mythos, so luckily, we’re able to dig up a little more information on the location.

In the comics, Vormir is a planet in the Helgentar system and it’s home to the Vorms. while the savage vorms — reptilian-like creatures — rule the planet, it’s technically part of the Kree Empire. The planet was created by Steve Englehart and Bob Brown and first appeared in Avengers #123 (1974). Avengers #123, coincidentally enough, is the origin issue of Mantis, although the character has no direct ties to Vormir.

What’d you think of the Vormir scene in Infinity War? Were you aware of the planet before the movie? Let us know in the comments below!