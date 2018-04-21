‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Clip Asks Who Is Thanos?

Not everyone in the Marvel Universe knows who Thanos is at the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War, but they will soon learn.

The newest clip from Infinity War is titled Who Is Thanos and features Tony Stark and Bruce Banner conversing with Doctor Strange and Wong about Thanos and who he really is. Banner explains to Stark that Thanos is the one responsible for the Battle of New York, having mentioned Loki’s name.

While Stark’s snarky exterior minimizes the reaction a bit, you can still tell that knowledge has an impact on him.

Banner also fills Stark in on the fact that he already has the Power and Space Stones, which makes him “the most powerful creature in the universe.”

That opens up the way for an amazing banter between Doctor Strange and Tony Stark, ending with the lovable Cloak of Levitation standing up for Strange.

As Banner suggests what could happen if Thanos gets all 6 stones, Doctor Strange says “He could destroy life on a scale hitherto undreamt of.”

Stark seems to be stretching his legs and takes a jab at Strange. “Did you seriously just say hitherto undreamt of?”

Strange points the finger right back at Stark, who is using one of the artifacts in the Sanctum to lean on while he stretches, saying “Are you seriously leaning on the Cauldron of the Cosmos?”

The Cloak then slaps Stark after he keeps stretching on the Cauldron. Stark allows it and moves, suggesting that they just throw the Time Stone (currently in the Eye of Agamotto) away so Thanos can’t get all of them, but Wong explains why that isn’t feasible.

Oh, and Doctor Strange is not the biggest fan of Stark’s flavor of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream. Not really relevant but noteworthy nonetheless.

You can watch the full clip in the video above.

This is just one example of what Infinity War is promising, which is new and exciting interactions between some of the biggest heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, interactions that can only work after so much time invested into the individual characters.

