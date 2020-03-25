Avengers Star Jeremy Renner Debuts “DJ Sloth” on Twitter During Coronavirus Quarantine

People everywhere are staying home to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus, which means folks are doing their best to find new and creative ways to stay busy while staying in and social distancing. Many celebrities have been sharing their quarantine activities with fans on social media, and some are sharing tips and giving recommendations on how to spend your time at home. Others are just passing the time with some silly activities, which seems to be the case for Jeremy Renner. The Marvel Cinematic Universe star took to Twitter yesterday to show off his new character: DJ Sloth.

“D-D-D-DJ SLOOOOOTH,” Renner says in the video. “This is ridiculous.” In the video, the actor known for playing Hawkeye is rocking a full sloth costume. “In these CRAZY times for all of us, we’re finding CREATIVE ways to keep our spirits up, body and minds active, and our hearts full. Much love to everyone out there! #threetoed #staysafe 🙏,” Renner captioned the post. You can watch the video in the post below:

At the beginning of the month, Renner confirmed that he had begun working on the upcoming Disney+ series, Hawkeye, despite all of the issues that have reportedly gone on behind-the-scenes. The actor seemed to be preparing for production, which means it’s unlikely it actually started before everything was shut down due to COVID-19.

