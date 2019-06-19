Avengers Star Jeremy Renner Teases Hawkeye Vs. Deadpool

Now that Disney has merged with Fox, a big question on the minds of Marvel fans everywhere is how Deadpool will fit into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While it’s likely the X-Men will be rebooted for the franchise, Ryan Reynolds is expected to continue playing the hilarious anti-hero under the Marvel Studios umbrella. Well, it looks like a crossover has occurred more quickly than anyone expected. Jeremy Renner, the actor best known for playing Clint Barton/Hawkeye/Ronin, took to Instagram to share a hilarious photo of himself getting pinned down by “Deadpool.”

View this post on Instagram The battle has begun #deadpool #hawkeye #avengersendgame A post shared by Jeremy Renner (@renner4real) on Jun 18, 2019 at 4:18pm PDT

“The battle has begun,” Renner wrote.

Of course, this is all in good fun and not actually a confirmation of what’s to come in the MCU, but it sure is enjoyable!

Many fans commented on the post, clearly loving the idea of a Hawkeye/Deadpool showdown.

“This is a fight I want to see,” @salsince98 wrote.

“Wow phase 4 looks amazing,” @hopechulka joked.

“Hawkeye in Deadpool 3 confirmed,” @bjornvanagtmael added.

Now that Avengers: Endgame has been released, fans are eagerly awaiting news on the rumored Hawkeye series from Disney+. While the potential show has not been officially announced, there are rumors that one will be coming to the streaming service alongside the upcoming series about Loki, Wanda and Vision, and Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame is still playing in select theaters. Other Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Captain Marvel, which is now available on DVD and Blu-ray, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 2nd.