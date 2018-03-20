Avengers And Justice League Vs. Thanos And Darkseid In Epic New Fan Trailer

The heroes of the MCU will all unite against the mad power of Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, but what if the DCEU decided to join them?

That’s the premise of a new fan trailer from Mightyraccoon!, who combines footage from the latest Avengers: Infinity War trailer with characters like Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Flash, and Green Lantern to form the ultimate team-up.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the suits themselves are based mostly on the Justice League aesthetics, the models seem to be pulled from a variety of sources, including the Injustice games.

So, why all the heroes? Well, you’ll need all of them if you’re going to take on Thanos and Darkseid. That’s enough power to warrant a team-up of this scale, and you can check out the new trailer in the video above.

Standouts from this trailer include Batman in pretty much every scene, as he seems to fit in the easiest. The scene of him sitting next to Iron Man as Gamora explains the situation was pretty slick, as was his integration into the Star-Lord Iron Man conversation. Still, the best scene was probably on Wakanda, as Captain America and Black Widow meet Black Panther after departing their plane. In this version, Batman is right next to them, and admittedly it looks pretty amazing.

Granted, this probably won’t happen anytime soon, but it’s still amazing to think about. You can check out more work from Mightyraccoon on the official YouTube page.

As for the movies, Marvel Studios currently still has Black Panther in theaters, while Avengers: Infinity War is all set for an April 27 debut. After that, it’s time for Ant-Man and the Wasp, which lands in theaters on July 6.

On the DCEU front, Aquaman will land in theaters on December 21, while Shazam! will pick up the baton on April 5, 2019. That is followed by Wonder Woman 2, which hits theaters on November 1, 2019.