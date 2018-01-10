Watch The Entire ‘Avengers’ Movie In Three Minutes

Need a refresher on Marvel’s The Avengers but only have three minutes to catch up? Luckily, the video above has you covered.

YouTube user ReelBugs uploaded a video which sees The Avengers played in fast forward, hitting every scene from the first Marvel Studios ensemble flick in just three minutes. It even includes both post-credits scenes with Thanos’ smirk and the squad having a delicious shawarma meal.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In 2012’s The Avengers, when Thor’s evil brother, Loki (Tom Hiddleston), gains access to the unlimited power of the energy cube called the Tesseract, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), director of S.H.I.E.L.D., initiates a superhero recruitment effort to defeat the unprecedented threat to Earth. Joining Fury’s “dream team” are Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), the Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner).

The Avengers is currently ranked 12th in ComicBook.com’s composite rankings with a score of 83.18. It narrowly misses a Top 10 spot, with Deadpool sitting ahead of it in 11th with an 83.57 score and Persepolis in 10th with an 83.76. On average, the ensemble flick earns a 4.05 out of 5 ratings from ComicBook.com users.

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters on May 4, 2018. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Black Panther on February 16, 2018, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.