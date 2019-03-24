Chris Pratt Gets Slimed at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt was slimed at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards Saturday, where Pratt took home an orange blimp for "Favorite Butt-Kicker," celebrating his role as Owen Grady in last summer's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

"Thanks @nickelodeon and all the kids who voted," Pratt wrote on Instagram after the kid-voted ceremony. "I'm humbled and honored to be your kids choice awards favorite butt-kicker. Now it you'll excuse me I've got slime to clean out from deep within my nostrils." Pratt beat out Dwayne Johnson (Skyscraper), Danai Gurira (Black Panther), Emilia Clarke (Solo: A Star Wars Story), Michael B. Jordan (Creed II) and Zoe Saldana (Avengers: Infinity War) for the prize.

Pratt, who is next expected to reprise his role as Star-Lord in Avengers: Endgame, previously experienced backlash on the social media site for Star-Lord's Infinity War actions in response to the death of girlfriend Gamora (Saldana), who was murdered by Thanos (Josh Brolin) to claim the Soul Stone, one of six Infinity Stones needed to achieve Thanos' goal of halving the universe. "Look – the guy watched his mother die, he watched as his father-figure died in his arms, he was forced to kill his own biological father," Pratt told RadioTimes in response to a siege on his Instagram account.

"And now has suffered the loss of the love of his life. So I think he reacted in a way that's very human, and I think the humanity of the Guardians of the Galaxy is what sets them apart from other superheroes. I think if we did it a hundred times I wouldn't change a thing."

Pratt was similarly defended by Avengers directors Anthony and Joe Russo, who argued the Guardians of the Galaxy leader's attack on Thanos that stirred the villain awake — allowing him to maintain possession of the Infinity Gauntlet he would later use to erase half of all life in the universe — was a "human choice."

"He's lost a lot of people in his life. He was kidnapped by pirates when he was 10 years old, raised by pirates, lost his mother, had to kill his father, and in the movie, the love of his life is taken from him," Joe Russo told ET. "So if you can't understand someone making a human choice like that, I don't know if you understand humanity very well. But he is a flawed character, and that's what's so compelling about him."

Avengers: Endgame opens April 26.