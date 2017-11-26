Watch Avengers Stars Get Killed In Horror Movies

Before they were Earth’s mightiest heroes and villains in Marvel Studios‘ Avengers franchise, stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), James Spader (Ultron) and Josh Brolin (Thanos) met grisly ends in movies released before 2012’s The Avengers.

Films Against Humanity compiled the gruesome collection, which spoils Natural Born Killers, Mirror Mirror 2: Raven Dance, Wolf, The New Kid, Mimic, Deep Blue Sea, Eight Legged Freaks, 28 Weeks Later, Sunshine and The Cabin in the Woods.

Future Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. bites the bullet in Natural Born Killers, while Captain America leading man Chris Evans perishes in space in Sunshine. Scarlett Johansson survives her encounter with an oversized spider in Eight Legged Freaks, while Natasha’s onscreen lover isn’t so lucky as Bruce Banner actor Mark Ruffalo meets his doom in Mirror Mirror 2: Raven Dance.

The mighty Thor isn’t so mighty as Chris Hemsworth crashes and falls in The Cabin in the Woods while Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner burns alive in 28 Weeks Later and Nick Fury actor Samuel L. Jackson has had enough of these mother effing sharks in Deep Blue Sea.

James Spader — who would menace the Avengers as maniacal robot Ultron in Avengers: Age of Ultron — is killed in Wolf and The New Kid, while Josh Brolin — who will threaten all of existence as the Mad Titan Thanos in next year’s Avengers: Infinity War — meets a bloody end in Mimic.

Downey Jr., Evans, Johansson, Hemsworth, Ruffalo, Renner and Brolin star in Avengers: Infinity War, uniting the heroes and the franchises of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Avengers: Infinity War opens May 4, 2018.

