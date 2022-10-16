Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Star Jonathan Majors Reveals Plans With Director Destin Daniel Cretton

Jonathan Majors first appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as "He Who Remains" in the season finale of Loki last year, and he'll soon be showing up again in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania as Kang the Conquerer. Many fans are expecting Kang to be the next Thanos of the MCU, and it was even announced that the next Avengers film will be titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. The movie is going to be helmed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director, Destin Daniel Cretton. Recently, Majors spoke with Variety about his upcoming collaboration with Cretton and their plans for the film.

"Well, we just had a few chats," Majors said when asked about being excited to work with Cretton. "We spoke a very long time, and he's an open mind, he's an open heart, and he's grounded. He and the work that he does is grounded, and I think that's the most important part about it, that we're dealing with myths, you know? What is a Kang? What is a movie? What is an MCU movie, you know? What does that mean? What does that look like? Those are the questions we're asking, but all of that works when it's grounded and really, really tucked into the given circumstances of what's going on between these people, and what we can illuminate for ourselves as a species."

What Drew Jonathan Majors to Kang?

Majors spoke with Men's Health earlier this month and talked about his journey to becoming Kang. The actor started out taking the role in Loki, and then had bigger conversations about Kang's future in the MCU.

"It was the character and dimensions of Kang [that drew me to the role]," Majors explained. "And the potential that it had. I thought I'll take a chance on that." According to the interview, Majors he didn't meet Kevin Feige before appearing in Loki.

"Jonathan is an incredibly compelling actor who puts in the work yet makes it look effortless, and he's also just cool," Feige told Men's Health. "Everyone pays attention when he steps into the room."

"It's amazing, and I said to him there's nobody's shoulders I'd rather be putting the multiverse saga on than his. It's really impressive what Jonathan Majors is able to do and all the different incarnations, variants, if you will, of Kang that we will see him do. It's really pretty cool," Feige previously told ComicBook.com. He added, "What I love is that he's totally different from Thanos. That he is completely different. That it's not just how about there's a bigger purple guy with a helmet? That's not what Kang is. Kang is a very different type of villain and the fact that he is many, many different characters is what's most exciting and most differentiates him."

You can see Majors as Kang next in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania which hits theatres on February 17, 2023.