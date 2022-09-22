Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Writer Asks Twitter to Help Him Write Movie

Writer's block happens to the best scribes in the world—even the ones writing for Hollywood's biggest studios. Case in point, Jeff Loveness, the new scribe behind Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, wants his Twitter followers to help him write the blockbuster. Not really, of course, but the writer took to the social platform to joke with friends about his new job.

"Hey how do you write a move?" Loveness tweeted to his 29,000 followers. Luckily for the Rick & Morty (and Ant-Man 3) alumnus, Eisner-winning (and losing) comic writer Chip Zdarksy had the perfect response.

Given that the script to the next Avengers feature is in its earliest development, little is known about the feature other than the fact it'll feature the return of Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror.

"It comes down to the cast and with Jonathan Majors, who I think took over the Hall H stage, you know, in the three minutes he was up there," Feige previously told us of the actor. "It's amazing, and I said to him there's nobody's shoulders I'd rather be putting the multiverse saga on than his. It's really impressive what Jonathan Majors is able to do and all the different incarnations, variants, if you will, of Kang that we will see him do. It's really pretty cool."

He "added, What I love is that he's totally different from Thanos. That he is completely different. That it's not just how about there's a bigger purple guy with a helmet? That's not what Kang is. Kang is a very different type of villain and the fact that he is many, many different characters is what's most exciting and most differentiates him."

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will be directed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Destin Daniel Cretton. Cast members for the project are currently unknown, outside of Majors as Kang. The film is set to be released on May 2, 2025.