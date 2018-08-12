Sebastian Stan Reveals How He Gets Into Bucky-Mode

Opening up about his ongoing role as reformed brainwashed super-soldier Bucky Barnes, Captain America trilogy and Avengers: Infinity War star Sebastian Stan says he has a steady handle on his approach to his ever-evolving Marvel Cinematic Universe character.

“It’s really weird, because it just sort of, it’s like riding a bicycle, you never really forget in a way. That’s how I feel,” Stan told Marvel’s Earth’s Mightiest Show. “Once you’re back there, once the arm is on, once the whole experience is complete, it just sort of clicks back in.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Stan, who has portrayed the lifelong best friend of Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) across multiple movies since 2011, can snap back into the damaged World War II veteran with ease — but his time with the character keeps him on his toes because the still-healing former Hydra assassin is always changing.

“It was interesting to kind of think of where he might be now, compared to where he started, and how far he’s gone. Because the character is kind of always revealing himself in a new way, even to me,” Stan said. “And that’s sort of been interesting, is you sort of just go with the flow a little bit. And so further on, it’s the same mentality.”

The actor’s comments echo those made to Variety at the Infinity War premiere, where Stan said he’s “down, 100%” to reprise the role beyond Avengers 4 in a possible Winter Soldier spinoff.

“I mean, the thing about these movies is that we’ve had a lot of them, but there’s always pieces you feel like you can still explore and go back over,” he said. “Every time you play the character you learn something new and you want to go back and do it again, so of course. If it is to get into some of the past, for example, that we haven’t seen, then I’d be down, 100%.”

Stan’s co-star, Anthony Mackie, who plays high-flying Avenger Falcon, is similarly game for a Bucky/Sam team-up movie.

“A spinoff would be great, but it would be like Nick Nolte and Eddie Murphy in 48 Hours, that would be our spinoff. It would end up with us beating the crap out of each other three or four times, I know it,” Mackie told ET.

Captain America’s two best friends could “absolutely” sustain their own spinoff, Stan told the outlet previously. “To me it’s like Martin Brest film classic Midnight Run, it’s really just sort of in my head like 48 Hours, or a buddy comedy from the ’80s or the ’90s,” he said.

Stan reprises the role in Avengers 4, out May 3, 2019.