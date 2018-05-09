Battle Scene Location Revealed For ‘Captain Marvel’ Movie

Captain Marvel is set to have some impressive battle sequences, but a new video shows how all that begins.

Movie magic is a combination of practical effects, set design, and effects added in during the post-production process. Fans got an early look at how that all starts thanks to this video from the Bass Lake Summer Facebook page (via ABC 30), which caught footage of the Captain Marvel crew constructing a set for an upcoming battle sequence.

The footage shows the crew reworking the terrain a bit while also adding huge chunks of metal debris on the beach of Shaver Lake. No ships or other large objects are present on the set just yet, but this scene won’t start shooting until next week, so anything could happen between now and then.

In fact, the film is still looking for extras for the scene in question, which will take place between next Wednesday the 16th through Friday the 18th. If you are between 20 and 50 you could play a military, government, or maintenance worker on the set, and you can find out more about that here.

The full video can be seen above.

So, is this a battle scene featuring Captain Marvel, or perhaps her first landing on Earth? It could also be a battle between the Kree and the Skrulls, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Marv-Vell).

The story follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

