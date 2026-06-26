Ultimate Fallout #4 Introduced Marvel’s Breakout Member of the Spider-Verse

Marvel Comics shook up its Ultimate Marvel line in 2011 with the death of Spider-Man. This happened when the Avengers battled the Ultimates, and Punisher was about to take a shot at Captain America. While Punisher planned on missing the kill shot and only wounding Cap, Spider-Man didn’t know it and flew in between, taking the bullet. Spider-Man then went to fight Ultimate Green Goblin to save his family and friends, and he died in that battle. It was a shocking moment, with Peter Parker dying. Ultimate Fallout was the continuation of that storyline. This all led to the final issue of the miniseries, where a new Spider-Man debuted.

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In the story, simply titled “Ultimate Fallout: Part Four of Six,” the first part of the issue had Valerie Cooper making her Ultimates debut by revealing the secret that the United States government created mutants. However, it was the second part that changed everything and created one of the most popular characters of the 21st century. This is the comic book issue that introduced the world to Miles Morales.

Ultimate Fallout #4 Introduced a Brand-New Spider-Man

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Miles Morales made his debut in Ultimate Fallout #4 by Brian Michael Bendis and Sara Pichelli. The cover hid the secret, as it showed Spider-Man standing and holding his mask. In the background were heroes, Captain America, Thor, and Iron Man. It wasn’t until page 17 that the hero from the cover showed up. After the entire plot-changing reveal about mutants, the rest of the issue showed that the new Spider-Man wasn’t what fans might have expected. He showed up and fought the Kangaroo, almost getting beaten while doing so. Then, on the final page of the story, he unmasked on a roof, recovering, and showed he was a young teenager who realized he was in over his head.

Miles Morales wasn’t a huge hit out of the gate, but over time, he ended up winning most fans over. This took Spider-Man back to his teenage years, but it was done in a way that was different from Peter Parker’s original story, both in the regular Earth-616 timeline and the Ultimates version. For one thing, he was the son of a Black Brooklyn police officer and a Latino mother, and this allowed him to offer representation to an entirely new fan base than Peter Parker did. He still got his powers from a spider (this one genetically engineered and not radioactive), but he had so many new obstacles, including his own father hunting down Spider-Man without knowing he was his son.

Years later, Miles Morales ended up transferring over to Earth-616 thanks to his kindness toward Molecule Man. He then began working with that world’s Spider-Man and has become as popular, if not more so, in some areas, than Peter Parker. This was shown when he appeared in the most successful Sony Spider-Man-adjacent movies, with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. With rumors that Miles Morales might be coming to the MCU, it was this comic book issue that started it all.

Ultimate Fallout #4 Brought the World the Best New Spider-Man

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Miles Morales has come a long way since his debut, where he almost got his butt handed to him by the Kangaroo, while onlookers mocked him for his “bad taste” in dressing like Spider-Man. Miles went from someone who some fans felt didn’t deserve to wear the costume, and Miles turned into someone who represents what Spider-Man is supposed to be about, even more than Peter Parker does these days. Ultimate Fallout #4 is the comic book that brought him into the world in a perfect manner. Add in the breaking news about the origin of mutants, and this is a book that all collectors should want to own. Now, thanks to the new ComicBook Vending Machine, you have a chance to add this iconic issue to your collection. If you want to try your luck at acquiring Ultimate Fallout #4 and enhancing your collection, be sure to check out our new Vending Machine.

We sincerely hope you’ll give the Vending Machine a spin – and wish you luck in your pulls.

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