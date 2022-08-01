Batwoman Star Nicole Kang Wants a Role in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

The landscape of superhero media is continuing to grow and evolve in some epic ways, with movies and television shows bringing compelling characters and stories to life. That is especially the case with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which recently announced a slew of new projects set to be included in its next "phases" of content — including Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, the long-awaited fifth Avengers film that will debut in 2025. While a lot is still unknown about the film, even the title of The Kang Dynasty has been enough to entice fans, including Batwoman star Nicole Kang. Kang recently took to Twitter to react to the Kang Dynasty reveal, campaigning for Marvel Studios to give her a role in the film in some way, arguing that it's "destiny" that she shares a name with the film's antagonist, Kang (Jonathan Majors).

Kang starred as Mary Hamilton on all three seasons of the DC Comics-inspired series before it was cancelled earlier this year, with her character eventually transforming into Poison Ivy in the show's third and final season.

"I'm absolutely overwhelmed by the support, especially on Instagram, and on Twitter," Kang told ComicBook.com in 2020. "Those are mainly the two places that I try and interact with as many people as I can. If there are tweets, I try to like all of them and see what they're all saying. It's really amazing to me, because oftentimes, I think something is really layered in Mary's journey. It's amazing what they pick up on, they pick up on so much nuance in her that I really take to heart. It makes it worth it. It's so great to see how invested people are in her and her journey, and it's just such a cool show to be on. I mean, I still fangirl about it. Famously, in our cast, I am like on eBay to find vintage Batman stuff, always repping it on set. I've got a great '90s Batman jean jacket that Warner Brothers made, which I wear constantly to set before I get into costume and stuff. Everyone is always like "Another one?" It feels like I'm on this sports team. It's like my sports team or my alma mater. I am still a fan after 17 episodes have aired, 20 episodes shot. I continue to be a fan. It's really cool to talk to people who think this world is as cool as I think it is, who think about Gotham, who think about Mary Hamilton as much as I do, and who make beautiful art because of it, and videos. I don't know. It's overwhelming."

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will be directed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Destin Daniel Cretton. Cast members for the project are currently unknown, outside of Majors as Kang. The film is set to be released on May 2, 2025.