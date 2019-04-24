Watch Mark Ruffalo Learn That ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Co-Star Brie Larson Was in ’13 Going on 30′

For years, fans have been joking about the romance between the Incredible Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and Elektra (Jennifer Garner) that was 13 Going on 30, the 2004 romantic comedy that saw Garner starring as a 13-year-old girl who woke up as an adult one day, and has to navigate nearly 20 years of her life that have flown past, complete with baggage that distances her from childhood friends. Along the way, audiences met the Six Chicks. The ultimate mean girl clique, the group have almost all gone on to find fame in Hollywood after their relatively minor roles in 13 Going on 30 — including Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson, Brittany Curran of The Magicians, and Avengers: Endgame star Brie Larson.

During a red carpet interview at the premiere for Avengers: Endgame last night, Larson noted this coincidence — and it blew Ruffalo’s mind. It is not really that surprising when you consider that he played the 2004 version of Matt, while the Six Chicks were a part of the 1987 portion of the storyline. That means he likely was not working on set at the same time as they were much (if at all), and 15 years ago, Larson would have been 14 years old or so, and Ruffalo about 35. It would be more surprising if they had socialized outside of work hours than if they had not. Thanks to the magic of the internet, though, you can see Ruffalo’s response below. Enjoy!

Fun fact #1: Brie Larson was in ‘13 Going on 30’ with Mark Ruffalo Fun fact #2: He was just as shook as we were! 😭 #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/nMXs26vOJp — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 23, 2019

“The final movie in Marvel’s Infinity Saga is a masterpiece. It’s an absolute spectacle which needs to be watched on the biggest screen possible,” Davis says. “It’s a love letter to fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, I’d argue that Avengers: Endgame is the film event of our lifetime and lives up to every bit of global hype it has garnered. It is setting a new standard and raising the bar for event films and likely will not be matched in this generation of filmmaking.”

You can read Davis’ full review here. We’ve also compiled some other critics reviews here.

It’s apparent the movie will be both a hit with critics and fans alike. Latest reports indicate that Avengers: Endgame could end up making $1 billion worldwide its opening weekend, dwarfing the previous record set by Avengers: Infinity War at $640.5 million.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters April 26th.

