Benedict Wong Has Perfect Response to Avengers: Endgame’s “Wedding”

The Internet was treated to a nice surprise yesterday when much of the Avengers: Endgame cast began sharing videos and pictures from behind-the-scenes of the film’s big funeral moment. One actor to participate in the fun was Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/The Hulk), but it turns out he thought he was on set to film something completely different: a wedding. The actor said as much in his Instagram post, which received lots of comments from his fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe actors. However, one comment stands out as both hilarious and slightly heartbreaking. Benedict Wong, who plays Wong in the MCU, reminded everyone that he was supposed to be invited to the supposed wedding.

“He said he was going to invite me to his wedding,” Wong wrote with a teary emoji.

As you can see, the comment was spotted by Reddit user, u/Randrewson, who shared it to the r/MarvelStudios subreddit, a page “dedicated to discussing Marvel Studios, the films and television shows, and anything else related to the MCU.” Many fans commented on the post, loving the Avengers: Infinity War callback.

“Poor Wong,” the original poster wrote.

“Hahaahahahaha….but also crying inside,” u/Youreapizzapie joked.

“I mean assuming Wong wasn’t ever snapped maybe he did go to Tony’s wedding at some point during those five years,” u/some_jay pointed out. (Wong did, in fact, survive the snap, so this is a nice thought!)

Many fans also replied to Wong’s comment on Instagram.

“LEGENDARY COMMENT,” @spideywoo replied.

“Wong that made me HELLA sad how dare you?,” @riley.johnston67 added.

In addition to Ruffalo and Wong, Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame is still playing in theaters everywhere.