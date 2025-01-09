Benjamin Percy Sets the Stage for Red Hulk’s Showdown With Doctor Doom

Red Hulk finds himself caught up in Doctor Doom’s power grab in “One World Under Doom.” But Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross doesn’t take too kindly to being a pawn in someone else’s games. The Marvel publishing event kicks off in February and features Doctor Doom, the new Sorcerer Supreme of the Marvel Universe, declaring himself Emperor Doom and ruler of the planet. Doom knows there will be opposition from every corner, which is why he’s already taken Red Hulk off the board. But if there’s one thing fans have learned, it’s that a Hulk isn’t so easily defeated, and the same goes for Red Hulk.

ComicBook spoke to writer Benjamin Percy via email about his upcoming Red Hulk series, a tie-in to the larger “One World Under Doom” event. The comic begins with Red Hulk being captured by Doctor Doom and locked up in Latveria as part of Doom’s Think Tank collective. Doom is gathering some of the greatest military, criminal, and political minds to serve his goal of world domination. Red Hulk will have to “Hulk Out” and escape Doctor Doom’s clutches with the goal of bringing his reign of terror to an end.

Percy talks about helming a Red Hulk comic at the same time Harrison Ford brings Red Hulk to live on the big screen in Captain America: Brave New World. There’s also a discussion about Red Hulk’s thoughts on Doctor Doom, other characters that show up in Doom’s Think Tank, and the inevitable faceoff between Red Hulk and Doctor Doom. ComicBook can also exclusively reveal the first look at pages from Red Hulk #1 by artist Geoff Shaw, along with the cover and solicitation for April’s Red Hulk #3.

RED HULK #3

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art and Cover by GEOFF SHAW

HUNTED BY DOOM!

THUNDERBOLT ROSS has escaped DOCTOR DOOM’S dungeon, but the wounded general is too weak to turn into the RED HULK. In the hostile, snowbound LATVERIAN mountains, Ross, MACHINE MAN and DEATHLOK are relentlessly chased by an army of DOOMBOTS! Will these heroes survive this issue’s EXPLOSIVE ending?!

ComicBook: I imagine it’s an exciting time to be penning a Red Hulk series. How did you approach connecting Red Hulk to Doctor Doom for this “One World Under Doom” tie-in?

Benjamin Percy: It would always be a fun time to write a Red Hulk series, but yeah, this moment feels particularly exciting—both with the film releasing (which will get a wider audience jazzed and curious about the character) and with the “One World Under Doom” event underway in the comics (which provides a really interesting shake-up to the 616).

What does Red Hulk think about Doom’s power play? Is he worried Doom will be successful, or is it more, “Here’s another threat I have to take out. Another day at the office.”?

This is not another day at the office. This is a threat that personally affronts and targets Red Hulk. Thunderbolt Ross is the ultimate nationalist. He bleeds red, white, and blue (but especially RED). So imagine his response to the US acknowledging a treaty that acknowledges Doom as a global emperor. He would fight back against that under any circumstances—but our story is even more heated because Doom has already anticipated such a response from him.

So before any of these “One World Under Doom” plans became evident to the rest of the 616, Victor Von Doom had already kidnapped Thunderbolt and forced him into a prison that doubles as a think tank. He’s both containing the threat of Red Hulk and mining the mind of one of the world’s great soldiers and military strategists, playing war games in the lead-up to his big play.

Red Hulk is part of a Think Tank that Doom is putting together, and we’ve seen that Machine Man and Deathlok are also a part of it. What other characters, or corners of the Marvel Universe, can fans expect to see you pull from to round out this Think Tank?

Stay tuned – because you’ll recognize more than these names, but know that we’re also building some new, cool characters to populate the think tank (which includes professors, scientists, cartel leaders, artists, etc.). Doom casts a wide net.

Can you tease what fans can look forward to when Red Hulk and Doom inevitably come face-to-face?

This is a war book. That’s how I’ve been talking about this with Editor Mark Paniccia from the beginning. That’s why Geoff Shaw is such a brilliant partner, since he draws such brutal, kinetic, gritty action. Wars don’t consist of a single battle. They’re long-lasting and complicated and require much more than brute force to win. The first few issues will feel like The Great Escape. The next few issues will feel like First Blood. And after that? Things get even wilder and thornier.

