Marvel’s Red Hulk Rampages Into a Solo Series Ahead of MCU Debut

Not only is Red Hulk making his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Captain America: Brave New World, but he’s also headlining a new Marvel series timed to the movie’s premiere. Harrison Ford plays General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross in the fourth Captain America movie, taking over for the late William Hurt. Fans finally got to see Ford transform into Red Hulk in the latest Captain America: Brave New World trailer, and when the movie premieres in February, Red Hulk will also star in a new Marvel series by writer Benjamin Percy and artist Geoff Shaw, who collaborated on the explosive “Sabretooth War” in Wolverine.

Red Hulk is a tie-in to Marvel’s “One World Under Doom” publishing initiative and finds Red Hulk a prisoner of Doom in Latveria. Marvel’s new Sorcerer Supreme seeks to exploit Ross for his military expertise. The only way for Ross to escape is to unleash the Red Hulk upon Doom and destroy his kingdom from the inside. Fans looking forward to the story can check out a special prelude by Percy and Shaw later this month in Incredible Hulk #19, the milestone 800th issue of Hulk.

main cover by geoff shaw

foil variant cover by adam kubert

“When I learned about the One World Under Doom event, my mind immediately went to Thunderbolt Ross,” Percy explained. “A global takeover would not be tolerated by a man who bleeds red, white, and blue (but especially RED). And his experience — as a soldier in the field, as a military strategist in the war room, as a walking weapon of mass destruction — would make him someone Doom would target well before he made his move.

“So I proposed a story in which Ross would be kidnapped by Doom and forced into a ‘Think Tank’ prison in which he would test out various war-time scenarios. That’s where we begin — in a book that does not give you a second to breathe. It moves and moves and moves with constant action and tension. Geoff Shaw is a brilliant and brutal artist who I worked with on the Wolverine/Ghost Rider crossover: Weapons of Vengeance. We planned this not just as an action showpiece, but as a war book. Get ready for a Hulk-sized assault on the senses.”

“Hulk has always been my favorite Marvel character, so to play in this gamma irradiated sand box has been a dream come true,” Shaw added. “Add Doctor Doom to the mix, arguably the Villain-of-all-villains, and artistically it’s an embarrassment of riches. We’re going to rock your red socks off!”

Iconic variant cover by todd nauck

variant cover by john Romita jr.

“In Incredible Hulk #19, we’ll discover Ross has been operating dangerous covert missions across the globe in the name of national security,” says series editor Mark Paniccia. “From this point on, Ben and Geoff bring intrigue and mystery paired with pulse-pounding action and shocking moments never letting their foot off the gas!”

Red Hulk #1 goes on sale February 26th, with Captain America: Brave New World arriving in theaters a few weeks earlier on February 14th.