Captain America: Brave New World Reveals Red Hulk Fight Footage and an Unexpected Collaboration

Red Hulk and Sam Wilson come to blows in new footage for Captain America: Brave New World. And if that isn’t enough to pique your interest, Tide laundry detergent is partnering with Captain America: Brave New World to offer unique 5D screening opportunities in New York. Some of the promotional videos Tide released for its new Tide Ultra Oxi Boost Power PODS feature clips from Captain America: Brave New World and show Harrison Ford’s Red Hulk fighting Anthony Mackie’s Captain America. So while you enjoy this new footage of the Marvel film, witness the collateral stains that the Tide Ultra Oxi Boost Power PODS promises to clean up.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Our first commercial for the collaboration between Tide and Captain America: Brave New World takes us to the moment that Harrison Ford Red Hulk’s out on the White House lawn in front of a crowd of reporters. Red Hulk smacks the microphone stand and dais, sending it flying into the crowd where it knocks guacamole onto a woman. Next, the second and third videos feature the confrontation between Cap and Red Hulk. Captain America stomps his shield up to his wrist as Red Hulk charges at him. Red Hulk launches into the air to deliver a punch, which knocks a cloud of dust into the surrounding area, covering bystanders at a bus stop with dirt. Finally, another scene has Red Hulk punch Captain America, sending Cap ping ponging off parked cars where a driver spills his mango smoothie all on his clothes.

You can check out the three videos below.

Play video

Play video

Play video

Harrison Ford takes over the role of General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross from the late William Hurt. Ford explained why he decided to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe on an episode of the The Official Marvel Podcast at D23, attributing it to the experience other actors have had in the franchise.

“I had watched other actors, brilliant actors have a wonderful time,” Ford began. “I’m not a brilliant actor, but I thought I might have a good time. I’m delighted by what we’ve done. The movie’s gonna… kick a**.

Details on Tide’s 5D screening of Captain America: Brave New World

Tide’s new product is called Tide Ultra Oxi Boost Power PODS, and it’s launching alongside an exclusive 5D “Collateral Stains Screening” of Captain America: Brave New World on Thursday, February 13th. This isn’t your normal screening though, as attendees will literally get collateral stained. What this means isn’t exactly clear, but Tide states the audience will smell and feel the stains as if they’re caught up in the middle of a superhero fight.

Tide’s “Collateral Stains” campaign spotlights everyday people in the MCU that encounter these stains, and how they bounce back and get the most powerful clean — in any universe — thanks to the Tide Ultra Oxi Boost Power PODS.

Captain America: Brave New World arrives in theaters on February 14th. You can find an Amazon link to the new Tide Ultra Oxi Boost Power PODS here.