The 8 Best Black Panther Villains

Black Panther is here, and it is everything we hoped it would be and more. The first film is packed with antagonists, many of which have defined the character in comics for decades. Whether it’s the vengeful Killmonger, maddening Klaw, or jealous M’Baku, the movie helped offer a definitive take on many of T’Challa’s longest-running adversaries. Watching such a great array of villains take the screen for their very first time is enough to make anyone wonder whether they’re the best Wakanda has to offer and what others might be lurking in wait for a sequel.

That’s why we’ve compiled a list of the eight greatest Black Panther villains. These are all foes from the comics that can be defined as belonging to King T’Challa’s rogues gallery. While he has had notable fights with the likes of Kraven the Hunter or Doctor Doom, they’re ultimately part of the Spider-Man or Fantastic Four’s stories at Marvel Comics. We wanted to focus on the foes that Black Panther can either claim entirely for himself or shares in a definitive way. So if you’re wondering who might pop up in a sequel or how these new MCU villains stack up, we’ve got you covered.

Videos by ComicBook.com

8. Baron Zemo

Created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee

First Appearance: Avengers (vol. 1) #4

The second villain Black Panther ever fought in comics was an iteration of Baron Zemo when he met Captain America. While Zemo is normally defined as part of Cap’s rogues gallery, this instance, his connection with Black Panther at Marvel Studios, and everything the character stands for makes him just as much a Black Panther villain. Zemo is a symbol of white supremacy and the callous neglect of a leader. It’s why we hope he will face off against a far better ruler in the form of the Panther again, just to watch Zemo fail.

7. King Cadaver

Created by Don McGregor and Billy Graham

First Appearance: Jungle Action (vol. 2) #10

King Cadaver has only appeared in a handful of comics, but he’s a real hidden gem among the large catalog of Black Panther comics in existence. The foe was warped by radiation from a typical human into a monstrous form with psychic powers. He has served at the behest of Killmonger and commanded some fearsome lieutenants, including Baron Macabre and Lord Karnaj. There is a lot of potential in this deformed Wakandan who pursued power above all else and reflects the terrible price of that pursuit.

6. Achebe

Created by Christopher Priest and Mark Texeira

First Appearance: Black Panther (vol. 3) #3

Achebe offers an almost silly appearance, but his origins and actions reveal a much more fearsome foe. In the Christopher Priest run of Black Panther, Achebe was said to have murdered every human being to ever encounter the wife that betrayed and left him for dead. His dedication and taste for sadism make him a determined and frightening villain. He’s also a more than capable manipulator who can play the role of politician and lead an army to conquer Wakanda, just as well as he can craft devious death traps.

5. White Wolf

Created by Christopher Priest and Mark Texeira

First Appearance: Black Panther (vol. 3) #4

There are already hints that some form of the White Wolf will appear in sequels to Black Panther. In the comics, this anti-hero is the adopted white brother of T’Challa. He was raised by T’Chaka after his parents crashed in Wakanda and is incredibly loyal to the state. However, his dedication to militancy leads him into conflict with his step-brother as they believe very different actions will protect Wakanda. It makes for a conflict that’s much more complex than the standard oppositional nature of hero and villain. We hope to see the White Wolf appear in future Marvel movies in some form to explore this relationship.

4. Namor, the Sub-Mariner

Created by Bill Everett

First Appearance: Motion Picture Funnies Weekly

Over the past 10 years, Black Panther and Namor have developed one of the most engaging rivalries in all of superhero comics. They have come into conflict both as kings and teammates, working to serve their own countries and the needs of the secretive Illuminati. The results have been destructive on personal and global levels. Attacks on Wakanda and Atlantis, as well as the complete destruction of alternate Earths have stemmed from their vicious battles. It’s a relationship that focuses on both characters more as rulers than heroes, and does a great job of showing how complex that role is.

3. Man-Ape

Created by Roy Thomas and John Buscema

First Appearance: Avengers (vol. 1) #62

There’s no greater native rivalry in Wakanda than that between T’Challa and M’Baku. T’Challa’s grace, intelligence, and forethought are given a dark mirror in the strength-focused and blunt nature of M’Baku. In the comics, M’Baku became the villainous Man-Ape, transforming his very nature into something animalistic in order to attack Black Panther. The new Black Panther films has helped to redefine the character into a more nuanced ruler and someone we hope to see much more of in future Marvel films.

2. Klaw

Created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee

First Appearance: Fantastic Four (vol. 1) #53

Klaw is the original Black Panther villain. He is the colonial oppressor who sought to conquer Wakanda and almost succeeded. His actions resulted in the death of King T’Chaka and shaped T’Challa into the man he would become. As the man became a being of pure sound, his psyche was slowly vibrated to pieces, and he has become a more dangerous, but less consistent version of the pure villain he once was. Klaw is one of the all-time great Marvel villains both for his importance to Black Panther lore and his versatility over the years.

1. Erik Killmonger

Created by Don McGregor and Rich Buckler

First Appearance: Jungle Action (vol. 2) #6

As important as Klaw might be, there’s no better Black Panther villain than Erik Killmonger a.k.a. N’Jadaka. Klaw is an outsider while Killmonger is the dark reflection of the Wakandan dream. The enslaved son of a captured Wakandan in the comics, he suffered all the exploitation and fear that T’Challa would never know. These vastly different lives helped shape two very different philosophies, both of which can be understood and sympathized with. The new Black Panther film captures the essence of Killmonger and why he is the greatest Black Panther villain. It’s not because he’s evil, but because he has a point, one that will change both the Panther and Wakanda.