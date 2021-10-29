Unreal Loki Fan Art Created Using Only Dialogue From Marvel Series

One Marvel fan has created some pretty spectacular new Loki fan art. It isn’t just the final product that Marvel Cinematic Universe fans will be in awe of (though it’s pretty impressive on its own), it’s the process that the artist used to make the piece that really sets it apart. As you can see in the TikTok below, @Callllgrammer takes lines of actual dialogue from Marvel’s Loki TV series and turns them into the brushstrokes that form a recreation of Loki’s official poster, featuring star Tom Hiddleston standing in front of a massive clock.

Check out this one-of-a-kind piece of Marvel’s Loki fan art:

https://www.tiktok.com/@detentionart.com/video/7008145210861505797

As stated in the TikTok video, this piece of Loki art was created using just the first three episodes of the Disney+ series. According to the video caption, the Loki piece took 17 hours and required 12,000 words in order to create. That’s no small amount of dedication on the part of the artist, but the resulting picture and social media hype seem to have been worth it.

This Loki fan art is especially meta (in the classic use of the word, not the new Facebook use of it) if you watched those early episodes of the show. When the 2012 Loki variant from Avengers: Endgame was arrested by the Time Variance Authority, the initial processing procedures he went through at the bureaucratic institution included one truly peculiar stop: dialogue check. The TVA had a record of every word Loki had spoken in his life – including all the words of protest he spoke during processing. Hence, the fun and meta flip of taking every word spoken in the Loki TV show and turning it into artwork.

Loki proved to be a big hit for Marvel Studios, as the series pretty much owned the pop-culture zeitgiest during its run back in early summer. Not only was Loki a pop-culture fixation it also introduced pivotal changes to the MCU, with the official revelation of a larger Marvel Cinematic Multiverse, variant versions of Marvel heroes and villains that exist in the multiverse (see also: What If…?), and a finale which threw the entire multiverse into peril.

(Spoilers) Loki season 1 ended with Loki’s female variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) killing the mysterious He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors), the lone puppeteer pulling strings of the TVA and keep the main “Sacred Timeline” safe from his own evil variant(s): Kang The Conqueror. The cliffhanger showed Hiddleston’s Loki being stranded in a different timeline – one that Kang rules with an iron fist.

Loki season 2 is expected to arrive in late 2022 or early 2023.