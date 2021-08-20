Kevin Feige's Update on Loki Season 2 Could Mean a Major Delay

✖

Not long after Marvel Studios confirmed that Loki would return for a second season on Disney+, the first series to get an official renewal after its premiere on the streaming service, it was revealed one key component would NOT be back. Director Kate Herron previously confirmed in an interview that her journey with Loki ended with the season one finale and in a new interview Kevin Feige says the search for a new director is on. Speaking with Collider, Feige had this to say about the series: “It is underway. We’re developing it as we speak. The hope is that much of the same team will return. Kate is going on to bigger and better things, so the director search will begin shortly.”

Herron previously revealed that she wasn't staying within the Marvel family for either Loki season two or even a Marvel Studios feature film, noting that she's working on her own projects for the time being but would love to be back eventually. “I’m not returning,” Herron told Deadline. “I always planned to be just on for this and to be honest, Season 2 wasn’t in the — that’s something that just came out and I’m so excited. I’m really happy to watch it as a fan next season, but I just think I’m proud of what we did here and I’ve given it my all. I’m working on some other stuff yet to be announced.”

Considering the other TV shows that Marvel has in the works, coupled with the possibility that the hunt for a new director on the next batch of episodes take longer than expected, it's it's very possible that Loki's second season may not arrive until late 2022 or even early 2023.

So far Marvel Studios will close out 2021 with the Hawkeye TV series with a trio of shows already scheduled for 2022 in Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk. The previously announced Secret Invasion series is also in the works, but Marvel isn't the only brand from Disney with original shows in the works for the streaming service. Lucasfilm's Obi-Wan Kenobi and Willow TV series are also in the works in addition to season three of The Mandalorian and Andor. Suffice to say there's a crowded slate of content coming in 2022, and there may not be room for Loki's second season on it.

There's also the distinct potential that the next episodes of Loki may be forced to arrive later because of its place in the MCU Timeline. The events of season one already set up what's to come in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, perhaps one of the other movies on the schedule will need to be released prior to Loki's second season.