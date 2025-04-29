Thunderbolts* Debuts on Rotten Tomatoes With Impressive Score

The first wave of Thunderbolts* reviews are in, and Marvel’s latest is off to an impressive start on Rotten Tomatoes. As of this writing, 86 reviews have been counted and the film has a critics score of 90%. Thunderbolts* is not Certified Fresh yet and there isn’t a Critics Consensus at this time, but a glance over the published reviews paints a positive picture. Critics seem to be impressed with the film’s handling of its themes (giving its team of antiheroes a powerful redemption arc), the performances, and its action set pieces. Some consider Thunderbolts* to be one of the best Marvel movies in awhile, finding it to be a breath of fresh air for the MCU.

Thunderbolts* is on pace to have the MCU’s highest Rotten Tomatoes score in years. Its initial score is significantly better than Captain America: Brave New World (48%), The Marvels (62%), and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (46%). It even clears the Certified Fresh marks set by Deadpool & Wolverine (78%) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (82%). The last MCU film to have a Rotten Tomatoes score in the 90s was Spider-Man: No Way Home (93%).

Prior to the full review embargo being lifted, social media reactions to Thunderbolts* circulated online. Much like the Rotten Tomatoes score, those reactions were very positive. Florence Pugh, who reprises her fan-favorite role of Yelena, was cited as a standout by multiple people. Others praised the movie’s use of practical stunt work and poignant story.

Thunderbolts* is gearing up for its theatrical opening on May 2nd. It is a very important project within the larger context of the ongoing Multiverse Saga, as several of the film’s stars are confirmed to return for next summer’s Avengers: Doomsday. Initial box office projections indicate Thunderbolts* could have a soft opening of around $70 million domestically as it kicks off the summer movie season.

On the heels of Captain America: Brave New World, Marvel really needed Thunderbolts* to be well-received. Brave New World earned mixed reviews and disappointed at the box office earlier this year, becoming the latest Multiverse Saga title to underwhelm. Though there have been some exceptions (like the highly profitable Deadpool & Wolverine), Marvel has hit a rough patch over the past couple of years. As the studio builds to what it hopes is the epic conclusion to this story, it needs to quickly re-establish some positive momentum. Thunderbolts* scoring high marks in reviews is a good start, hopefully setting Marvel up for a successful summer. The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives in July.

Ideally, the Thunderbolts* word of mouth will have a positive impact on its box office prospects. As long as the strong reviews keep coming in, it could be in position to exceed expectations. It’ll be interesting to see how the Rotten Tomatoes score fluctuates over the next couple of days. Right now, only a fraction of the total number has been published, meaning the score will likely change. However, even if Thunderbolts* falls out of the 90s, it should still end up Certified Fresh. The first wave of reviews is typically indicative of where the final consensus will land, so Marvel can rest easy knowing they potentially have a hit on their hands.