Best Tweets from ComicBook.com’s Quarantine Watch Party of Doctor Strange

ComicBook.com hosted our latest Quarantine Watch Party tonight with the social media sensation spearheading a unified viewing of Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange! Host Brandon Davis and some of our other staff members assembled like the Masters of the Mystic Arts with Marvel fans and Comic Book readers around the country, synched-up from afar thanks to nationwide social distancing. We also had a special guest with director Scott Derrickson who offered creative insight into the making of the film and behind-the-scenes reveals about the 2016 feature. We’ve collected the best reactions and memes from tonight’s Doctor Strange Quarantine Watch Party below!

Our Quarantine Watch Party events have become a weeknight staple for fans around the country. So far the parties have included joint viewings of The Avengers, The Dark Knight, Captain America: Civil War, Thor: Ragnarok, Bloodshot, and Birds of Prey, all of which created Twitter trends before the movies came to an end. As fans of these movies are missing going to the movies and Comic Con events around the world they are connecting with new friends with similar interests and having a fun, safe time enjoying popular movies.

We also know when the next Quarantine Watch Party will take place as tomorrow night will see none other than Rob Liefeld join forces with ComicBook.com for a joint viewing of the first Deadpool movie! Liefeld will be on social media, using #QuarantineWatchParty and #Deadpool throughout the movie, while also playing host to a live commentary video streaming on Comicbook.com’s official Facebook and YouTube channel.

Please Doctor Strange we need them

I wonder if Dr Strange can donate some masks to hospitals in need. #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/RvdG41tPm9 — Shanna 🍍🥥︽✵︽ (@PinaCocoTweets) March 27, 2020

They went there

He’s a good man, and thorough

And THATS how you’re supposed to wash your hands do stay safe #DoctorStrange

#QuarantineWatchParty — Krystal Gutierrez (@k_gutierrrez) March 27, 2020

RIP to the Lambo

I know we are supposed to care about Strange but I just feel bad for that poor Lambo #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/MqOgwXOmGs — Anthony Papetti (@AnAntLife) March 27, 2020

Six feet people!

Kathmandu doesn’t know what social distancing is 😂😭 #QuarantineWatchParty — The Battinson🦇🦇🦇 (@BattinsonBatman) March 27, 2020

Chills on chills

oop

Butterflies

BUTTERFLY!!!! And then Stephen turned Thanos’s black hole into butterflies in Infinity War! #QuarantineWatchParty #DoctorStrange — OnWallsJCFWrites✒️🐝🖋️ (@JcfWrites) March 27, 2020

Falling!!

Day 13344 of quarantine

Captain Wong

This ain’t HP my dude

This movie sucks. We’re like 30 minutes in and I haven’t seen Harry Potter once #QuarantineWatchParty #DoctorStrange #justkiddingfolks — Jacob Nuckolls (@jacob_nuckolls) March 27, 2020

It’s all connected

Just wanted new hands fam

Lmao! Stephen is like hold on one second. I didn’t sign up for some battle. I just wanted to heal myself. #DoctorStrange #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/B9ae2gKqE4 — TV Fanatic👑⚜️ (@Khaleesi_Hodan) March 27, 2020

Ageless

“No one knows the age of the Sorcerer Supreme”

What I want my students to say about me haha

#QuarantineWatchParty#DoctorStrange — Krystal Gutierrez (@k_gutierrrez) March 27, 2020

Called. Out.

Doctor Strange uses Internet Explorer (or Edge).#QuarantineWatchParty — Adam Barnhardt (@adambarnhardt) March 27, 2020

Well get ’em back in there

F

Everybody drop an F in the chat for Daniel Drumm.#QuarantineWatchParty — Adam Barnhardt (@adambarnhardt) March 27, 2020

50 Shades of Strange

Doesn’t even charge

I love how The Cloak is like Stephen’s babysitter #QuarantineWatchParty — jaklyn (@_jacktheknife_) March 27, 2020

Shh

#QuarantineWatchParty Okay, shouldn’t the bad guy have freed the other bad guy, so they both could have killed Strange? — Joseph Duda (@JosephDuda1) March 27, 2020

But you-

the Ancient One criticizing someone else for using dark magic:#QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/GR6rA8SqF3 — Adam Barnhardt (@adambarnhardt) March 27, 2020

Social distancing my guy

Sorry Rachel

Missed out Marvel

The fact that Mordo doesn’t reply “This was a mistake” with “No shit, Sherlock” was SUCH a missed opportunity #QuarantineWatchParty #DoctorStrange — Simone ‎⍟ (@2cents_) March 27, 2020

It’s all we’re thinking about these days

They are definitely not six feet apart and he is touching her face, they both definately going to get corona#QuarantineWatchParty — Harrison Poole (@Harrison_P1020) March 27, 2020

I laughed out loud at this one – Spencer

Corona, we’ve come to bargain

“You and me, trapped in this moment, until the end of time.”

That’s what this quarantine feels like 😒#QuarantineWatchParty — Krystal Gutierrez (@k_gutierrrez) March 27, 2020

It really is Aladdin