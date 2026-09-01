Kit Harington Gives Update on Whether He’ll Appear as the MCU’s Black Knight (& There’s Still Hope)

Kit Harington may currently be best known for playing Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, and soon he will become well known as the Harry Potter TV show’s Gilderoy Lockhart, but Marvel fans know that he once had an MCU role that could have turned into something so much bigger—yet, despite many fans wanting that, it still hasn’t happened, five years later. Namely, Harington portrayed Dane Whitman in the MCU movie Eternals, which has unfortunately gained a reputation as one of the franchise’s worst movies, whether that’s a fair assessment or not. Perhaps one of the most interesting elements of the movie, however, was a post-credits scene featuring Harington, in which Dane opens a box containing the Ebony Blade.

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This moment set up Harington’s possible MCU future as Black Knight, a figure who dates back centuries in Marvel and has connections to Merlin himself. Obviously, this was a thrilling prospect, and fans were all the more excited to see that Harington would be playing the role, as he is a celebrated actor. Unfortunately, perhaps because of the reception of Eternals, that concept seems to have gone nowhere, along with many other ideas introduced in that movie and its mid- and post-credits scenes (such as the scene that introduced Harry Styles as Thanos’ brother Eros/Starfox, which honestly still feels like a fever dream). Now, Harington has weighed in on whether he can see himself returning as the character moving forward, and while it’s not a complete rejection of the idea, it also isn’t good news.

Harington Hasn’t Heard Anything About Black Knight

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In a recent interview with MovieWeb, Harington discussed his brief role as Dane Whitman and the seeming possibility, years ago, that he would become the MCU’s Black Knight. Of a possible return as that character, Harington said, “I mean, I’d love to. I don’t think there’s any plan to. I hate to break it to you, but I think he’s a wicked character. There’s a part of him, that whole Ebony Blade stuff, where the more he kills, the worse he gets, the more addicted. I think he’s such a great parable of addiction. And I think he’s someone who starts good, goes bad. I think he’s great. But we’ll see. I don’t know if there’s any plan.”

Notably, this isn’t a flat-out no when it comes to the possibility in the future, and it’s clearly something that Harington would be open to, which is exciting. However, the decision ultimately lies with Disney/Marvel, and the signs don’t seem positive, especially with Harington saying he’s not heard anything about a plan for the character. The comments in response to the clip include fans expressing heartbreak and even frustration over this news, with one commenter writing, “Such a bummer. I need to see more of him in the MCU,” and another saying, “Ugh. Kevin Feige really let a great character and actor go to waste.” Not all hope is lost, though. Perhaps the MCU will one day bring Harington back as Black Knight—something that, seemingly, Harington and many fans want to see.