Black Panther 2 Set Photos Tease Massive Car Chase

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently in principal photography, shooting in a couple of locales along the east coast. While the bulk of filming is taking place at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, the film's second unit has been shooting extensively at MIT and in surrounding areas in Cambridge, Massachusetts. A series of new snapshots and a clip captured by the team at The Direct tease a pretty extensive car chase sequence involving two of the franchise's lead characters.

Involved in the chase is a blue dirtbike, which The Direct says was being driven by a stunt double for Letitia Wright's Shuri. There was then a vintage muscle car being driven by a second double, who is believed to be a stand-in for Okoye (Danai Gurira).

See one of the clips in question below. It's unclear if this chase is part of the scene that caused Wright to be hospitalized earlier this month.

The muscle car and dirt bike follow a motorcycle as they loop around for another shot. pic.twitter.com/z0YoQ2bh2B — Liam Crowley - TheDirect.com (@LiamTCrowley) August 30, 2021

The film started production earlier this summer and will feature an ensemble as leads. Marvel Studios has confirmed they will not be recasting T'Challa in the wake of Chadwick Boseman's passing.

"I had a Zoom call with Ryan Coogler, the director and co-writer about seven or eight weeks ago, I suppose," Wakanda Forever star Martin Freeman shared back in May. "He sort of meticulously took me through all of my character's beats in the film. He took me through the film, but incorporating my character's beats."

"Some of it was very odd, and I think [Coogler] could see from the reaction on my face to some of the things he was saying," Freeman added with a laugh. "He kept sort of stopping, and he kept going, 'Stay with me, but this is going to work.'" When asked if the sequel will live up to the hype, Freeman replied, "I mean, we've not done it yet, who knows, we might make it awful, but I'm hoping we won't ... I hope people will be in for a treat."

Freeman joins Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Letitia Wright, and Angela Bassett, Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens in theaters on July 8, 2022.