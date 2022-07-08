Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Letitia Wright Hospitalized

✖

Letitia Wright, who stars as Shuri in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is currently in a Boston-area hospital after suffering a minor injury during production. Wright apparently sustained unspecified injuries while working on a stunt rig for the upcoming Marvel blockbuster, and is expected to be released soon. The injury is not expected to impact the production schedule. The last few days, Wright has been spotted with Dominique Thorne, shooting scenes on location at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) at Cambridge, Massachusetts.

In the comics, Tony Stark is the mentor to Riri, who became Ironheart. With Tony Stark gone in the movies, , Shuri is now one of (if not the) leading intellects on Earth when it comes to engineering and technology, making her an obvious mentor for Riri.

"Letitia Wright sustained minor injuries today while filming a stunt for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," said a Marvel spokesperson in a statement. "She is currently receiving care in a local hospital and is expected to be released soon."

Wright, Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, Florence Kasumba and Angela Bassett will reprise their roles from Black Panther, with Creed and Black Panther's Ryan Coogler returning as director. Dominique Thorne has joined the cast as Riri Williams, a character from the comics who has been eagerly-awaited by Marvel fans for years.

"It was very emotional to read the script. It was emotional to pack to go back to set. But we're all a bit of a family now and we grieve together, and we're making something really special," Winston Duke said in a recent interview, promising fans something really special.

Earlier this year, Nyong'o broke her silence on returning to the project after the passing of Chadwick Boseman. At the time, she said she was in a "very pensive" state.

“People will ask me, ‘Are you excited to go back?’ Excitement isn’t the word. I feel like I’m in a very pensive and meditative state when it comes to Black Panther 2. His passing is still extremely raw for me,” Nyong’o told Yahoo! in a new interview. “And I can’t even begin to imagine what it will be like to step on set and not have him there... But at the same time we have a leader in Ryan, who feels very much like we do, who feels the loss in a very, very real way as well."

She continued, "And his idea, the way which he has reshaped the second movie is so respectful of the loss we’ve all experienced as a cast and as a world. So it feels spiritually and emotionally correct to do this. And hopefully, what I do look forward to, is getting back together and honoring what he started with us and holding his light through it. Because he left us a lot of light that we’re still going to be bathing in. I know that for sure.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be in theaters on July 8, 2022.