Black Panther: Andy Serkis Spotted On Set

Down in Atlanta, things are heating up for Marvel Studios thanks to Black Panther. The iconic superhero is slated to receive his own standalone movie next year, and shooting is already underway in Georgia. Chadwick Boseman will reprise his role as T’Challa for the film while a slew of newcomers join the Marvel Cinematic Universe through Black Panther – but the film’s villain won’t. The actor playing Black Panther‘s baddie had already debuted in the MCU, and he’s coming back for another go.

Andy Serkis will be returning for Black Panther to play Ulysses Klaue. Of course, fans of the Marvel Universe will know the character to be one of T’Challa’s most famous enemies, and fans learned they’d be seeing more of him not long ago. Marvel Studios confirmed Serkis was attached to the film along with stars like Martin Freeman. And, now, set pictures featuring the actor have hit the Internet.

Thanks to @AtlantaFilming on Twitter, fans know that Serkis is already in Atlanta for production. “So I took some great shots of #AndySerkis filming #BlackPanther…” the account wrote alongside a photo of the actor.

In the picture, fans can see Serkis dressed in green garb which looks like a custodian’s uniform. The actor is shown with carefully coifed hair, and Serkis appears to be wearing a medallion necklace as well. The photographer also stated that Michael B. Jordan was seen on set with Serkis at this time, and fans are already wondering whether Serkis’ outfit is a cover-up or a disguise for Klaue.

The synopsis for Black Panther can be found below:

“Black Panther follows T’Challa who, after the events of Captain America: Civil War, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda to take his place as King. However, when an old enemy reappears on the radar, T’Challa’s mettle as King and Black Panther is tested when he is drawn into a conflict that puts the entire fate of Wakanda and the world at risk.”

Black Panther stars Chadwick Boseman (“Captain America: Civil War,” “Get on Up”), Michael B. Jordan (“Creed,” “Fruitvale Station”), Academy Award® winner Lupita Nyong’o (“Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” “12 Years a Slave”), Danai Gurira (“The Walking Dead,” upcoming “All Eyez on Me”), Martin Freeman (“Hobbit” trilogy, “Sherlock”), Daniel Kaluuya (upcoming “Get Out,” “Sicario”), with Academy Award® nominee Angela Bassett (“American Horror Story,” “London Has Fallen”), with Academy Award® winner Forest Whitaker (“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” Lee Daniels’ “The Butler”), and Andy Serkis (“Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”).

Additional cast members include Letitia Wright (“Urban Hymn,” “Glasgow Girls”), Winston Duke (“Person of Interest, “Modern Family”), Florence Kasumba (“Captain America: Civil War,” “Emerald City”), Sterling K. Brown (“Whiskey Tango Foxtrot,” “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”) and John Kani (“Captain America: Civil War,” “Coriolanus”).

Black Panther arrives in theaters on February 16, 2018.