‘Black Panther’ Gets a Second Wave of Style

Last month we revealed the first round of bags, jewelry, hats and accessories inspired by the upcoming Marvel film Black Panther. A new wave is trickling out now, and it’s loaded with some fantastic items. Let’s break down what’s new.

We simply must kick this roundup off with these Black Panther forearm cuffs and replica claws. They would pair perfectly with that amazing necklace we unveiled in the first wave. We can definitely see these being incorporated into some cosplay, but the cuffs might also work with some of the looks featured below.

Her Universe has debuted a few looks from a Black Panther lineup of fashions that, at the time of writing, includes the following:

• Black Panther Shuri Girl’s Tank Top

• Black Panther Nakia Could Shoulder Top

• Black Panther Wakanda Tank Top

• Black Panther Mask Raglan

We could be wrong about this, but additional styles may be added to this lineup in the future. If that happens, we’ll be sure to bring them to you. You can also keep tabs on Hot Topic, BoxLunch, Torrid, and Her Universe for more.

We touched on this Black Panther bag from Loungefly in the previous wave, but here’s your first official image. The outside of this bag has metallic applique fashioned after T’Challa’s spiked necklace along with debossed details. It’s available to order now from ThinkGeek. They also have a new Black Panther watch in stock.

Rounding out this list we have a badass Black Panther hoodie and a new hat style from Bioworld. They are both available to pre-order, but grab ’em fast because stock is limited.

Moving beyond fashion, a ton of Black Panther toys and collectibles have been released in recent months. This includes the Marvel Black Panther Vibranium Power FX Mask and Vibranium Power FX Claw. There’s also a collection of Marvel Legends figures featuring Black Panther, Erik Killmonger, Nakia, Black Bolt, Iron Man, and Sub Mariner (collect all the figures to complete the Okoye Build-A-Figure) and a 12-inch Black Panther Legends Series figure that includes over 30 points of articulation, an alternate head, alternate hands, and a spear accessory. Naturally, Funko has got in on the action as well with vast collection of Black Panther Pop figures.

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther, starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, Martin Freeman, and Andy Serkis, opens February 16.

