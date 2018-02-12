‘Black Panther’: Team Hulk Featurette Released

Marvel Studios has released a new international featurette for Black Panther.

The “Team Hulk” featurette sees Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman sitting with Mark Ruffalo, who plays the Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Marvel stars note that they’ll both appear in Marvel’s summer blockbuster this year, Avengers: Infinity War, but also reminds fans that there’s another movie coming out before then and that’s Black Panther.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Boseman and Ruffalo encourage fans to get out to see the movie by any means necessary, be it on foot, car, plane, or skateboard. You can watch it above.

At Comic-Con, Boseman told ComicBook.com that Black Panther has a “considerable” role in Avengers: Infinity War, though he did admit that the tight filming schedule was a pretty unique experience.

“You know, the two experiences, they sort of just blend into each other because we were shooting both of them in the same city,” Boseman says. “Literally, I went from one to the other, so I didn’t really have a break between the two. So it’s almost like a shot one film. That’s what it felt like.”

The recent new footage from Avengers: Infinity War seemingly confirmed that Black Panther will have a major role in the film and that Wakanda will be a significant setting for the film’s events. There’s been speculation that Wakanda could be where the last Infinity Stone that is unaccounted for, the Soul Stone, is hidden, which would explain why Thanos and the Black Order have such a keen interest in the nation.

Black Panther currently has a ComicBook.com User Anticipation Rating of 4.18 out of 5, making it the third most anticipated upcoming comic book movie among ComicBook.com Users. Let us know how excited you are for Black Panther by giving the movie your own ComicBook.com User Anticipation Rating below.

Black Panther opens in theaters on February 16th.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.