Thunderbolts* Post-Credits Scene Reportedly a Scene From Avengers: Doomsday (But Will It Get Cut?)

WARNING: This article contains MAJOR SPOILERS for Thunderbolts*, including detailed descriptions of post-credits scenes. Continue reading only if you’ve seen the film or don’t mind learning key plot revelations.

Marvel Studios continues its tradition of using post-credits scenes to tease upcoming projects, but the second stinger attached to Thunderbolts* takes this practice to an unprecedented level. In a surprising revelation, director Jake Schreier has confirmed that the film’s final post-credits sequence wasn’t even created for his movie — it was seemingly filmed for the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday and directed by that project’s filmmaking team. This unusual crossover between productions offers viewers an early glimpse at how the newly christened “New Avengers” will fit into Marvel’s broader narrative landscape while raising questions about whether this footage will remain intact when Doomsday hits theaters in 2026, given Marvel’s history of reshaping projects during production.

“I mean, I was there, but I didn’t direct that scene,” Schreier revealed to Entertainment Weekly. “That comes from the set of a movie that is officially beginning production on Monday.” The director further explained that the scene was filmed approximately one month prior to “Thunderbolts*” release, adding, “I was very happy to be there and lucky to be there. It was so fun to see your characters go off into this bigger context.”

He continued, “I don’t know if I’m going to get shot by a sniper … That is a scene from [Doomsday], so in theory [yes]. Now, things can change, as they do in the Marvel world, but as currently constituted, you were watching a small hint of that film.”

Schreier strongly hinted in another interview with ComicBook that Joe and Anthony Russo, the directors of Avengers: Doomsday, were behind the camera for this scene. This additional context adds weight to the details contained within those final minutes.

The scene in question jumps forward 14 months after the main events of Thunderbolts* and depicts the team, now officially operating as the “New Avengers,” gathered in their headquarters, nicknamed the Watchtower. The group sports fresh costumes and hairstyles while dealing with two surprising developments: a legal challenge from Sam Wilson/Captain America over their team name, and the arrival of an “extra-dimensional ship” marked with the Fantastic Four‘s iconic logo.

This narrative jump places Avengers: Doomsday in 2028, approximately two years ahead of our real-world timeline. The scene efficiently establishes several key plot points: tension between Sam Wilson’s Avengers and Val’s New Avengers, the continued rehabilitation of Sentry/Bob, and the arrival of Marvel’s First Family to Earth-616, possibly in response to an incursion event.

While Marvel has a long history of using post-credits scenes to tease future projects, filming an actual scene from an upcoming film and attaching it to a current release represents a new level of cross-production integration. This approach eliminates the common problem where stingers create setups that subsequent directors must resolve—a situation that has occasionally led to disconnected storytelling.

However, this unusual strategy also creates uncertainty about whether this exact scene will appear in Avengers: Doomsday when it arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026. Marvel productions frequently undergo significant changes during their development and filming process, and with nearly two years until release, plot elements established in this preview could potentially be altered or abandoned entirely.

For now, fans can catch both post-credits scenes by seeing Thunderbolts* in theaters, while the Fantastic Four’s actual debut is scheduled for July 25th in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.